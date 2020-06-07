Coronavirus case tally in state rises by 325

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The number of Arkansas coronavirus cases has increased by 325 to 9,426, according to daily figures released Sunday.

The jump was one of the sharpest daily increases ever reported by the Arkansas Department of Health, and it comes on the heels of an increase of 450 on Saturday.

The death toll remained at 154.

A week ago, the number of confirmed cases was 7,253. Since then, the total has increased by nearly 30%. The 2,173 cases amount to roughly 325 per day. Twenty-one new deaths were reported over that span.