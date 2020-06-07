UA Notebook

Covid-19 allowed

as housing claim

FAYETTEVILLE -- First-year students at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville can now cite "covid-19 concerns" if seeking an exemption from a policy that generally requires freshmen to live on campus.

The university changed its exemption request form Thursday to include language specifically referring to covid-19.

"If a new freshman is more comfortable living off campus due to COVID-19-related concerns, we wanted to give them that option," UA spokesman John Thomas said in an email.

No exemptions will be granted "if planning to live in a fraternity, sorority, or other communal facility," the form states. The address for living arrangements must also be provided.

The form previously listed having a medical condition as a reason to request an exemption but required a letter from a doctor stating that living on campus would likely cause an existing condition to worsen.

Data on the percentage of exemptions granted will be "confirmed" by UA's housing department after the 11th day of classes this fall, Thomas said.

Amy Coan, a parent from Keller, Texas, had in April asked the university to consider a special release allowing first-year students to live off-campus because of covid-19.

"I am so pleased to see the University consider parents concerns and hopefully will allow each family to make the best decision for their child," Coan said in an email Thursday.

UA's policy generally requires freshmen younger than 21 to live in a campus residence hall unless they are living with their parents within 70 minutes of campus.

Enrollment dips in

1st summer term

FAYETTEVILLE -- Summer enrollment at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville dipped by less than 2% compared with last year, according to preliminary data for the university's first summer session.

UA continues to teach all courses via remote instruction because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The first summer session at UA has a preliminary count of 8,560 students, said Dave Dawson, the university's associate vice provost for enrollment services and registrar. That's a decline of 1.7% compared with the 8,709 students who enrolled in the same session last year.

Dawson said the totals are for all courses, including classes designed from inception as online-only courses.

Along with adjustments in how classes are taught, the university adjusted its grading policies for the summer courses.

An undergraduate with a "C-" or better in a course can request a change after final grades are posted. A letter grade can be replaced with a "Pass" notation. Requests are allowed on a class-by-class basis, and a "Pass" designation means credit is given but the course does not count in a student's grade-point average.

A student who receives a "D" grade will receive a "Pass D" notation that also allows credit to be given but avoids having the course count in a student's grade-point average.

6 freshmen to get

Bodenhamer funds

FAYETTEVILLE -- Six incoming University of Arkansas, Fayetteville freshmen have been named Bodenhamer Fellows, an honor that comes with $72,000 in scholarship money.

They are: Khadeeja Asif of Bentonville; Emma Hulbert of Siloam Springs; Gary Jackson of Pocahontas; James "Jed" Johnson of Little Rock; Anshuman Nandy of Fayetteville; and Parker Williams of Magnolia.

The fellowship traditionally includes a summer trip to New York, but that has been postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

To be eligible for the fellowship, students must score at least a 32 on the ACT college-entrance exam and have a grade-point average of 3.8 or higher. Extracurricular activities and community services also are factors in the selection process.