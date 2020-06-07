North Little Rock Notebook

Deadline to seek

virus funds Friday

Applications for the Covid-19 Small Business Economic Support Fund will close Friday, Mayor Joe Smith said Friday during his weekly covid-19 briefing.

The city has received more than 70 applications for the funds, but Smith said a majority of applicants have already received alternate federal funding, which disqualifies them.

The City Council unanimously approved last month a resolution amending the 2016-20 consolidation plan, the 2019 annual action plan and the citizen participation plan to expedite grantees' use of the special allocation of funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The act authorized a $406,388 allocation of Community Development Block Grant-Covid-19 funds to North Little Rock to be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus, according to the resolution.

Minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses will receive first priority, with 20% of loan funds set aside for them.

Library to begin

curbside pickup

Curbside pickup at the William F. Laman Public Library is to begin next week, library system executive director said last week.

Crystal Gates said the contact-less service will begin with a set number of hours when patrons can call the library with requests, and staff members will leave the books on a table for patrons. Holds can be placed on books by visiting the library's website, Gates said.

The library is in Phase 1 of reopening, meaning the facilities are not open to the public.

The library system will continue to monitor the virus and its spread, and purchase appropriate personal protective equipment for its staff and patrons so that a limited opening can occur within the next few months.