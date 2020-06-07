Education notebook

Education Board

to meet virtually

The Arkansas Board of Education will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday for its regular monthly meeting using an online platform to adhere to physical distancing guidelines intended to limit the spread of covid-19.

The meeting will be available for public viewing only via live-stream at https://bit.ly/2AGRSAv.

Public comments to the board can be sent by email or regular mail. To ensure that Education Board members have sufficient time to review the comments, they should be received by 10 a.m. Wednesday. Comments can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to the Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, 4 Capitol Mall, Room 304-A, Little Rock, AR 72201.

The agenda for the meeting is available at https://bit.ly/3eT31gh.

Agenda items include quarterly reports on the five districts that are operating under state control, including the Little Rock and Pine Bluff school districts. Also on the agenda is a discussion of the slate of waivers of state laws and rules that school districts might need for the coming school year to be able to offer instruction in a traditional classroom setting and through an online system.

Education Board member Charisse Dean of Little Rock is replacing Diane Zook of Little Rock and Melbourne as chairman of the board.

LRSD activist lists

demands for state

Anika Whitfield, a longtime Little Rock School District activist and a leader in the Grassroots Arkansas organization, on Friday sent about a dozen demands to state education leaders regarding state control of five districts, including the Little Rock district.

"Grassroots Arkansas is calling out the need for you to acknowledge that #BlackLivesMatter," Whitfield wrote. "It is not lost at all to us that each of these [five] public school districts have predominately African-American/Black student populations."

She called for the release of the Little Rock district from state control before July 31.

"There is no justifiable reason for you to continue incarcerating our public school district as an imprisoned district/community of the state," she wrote to Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key and Education Board member Diane Zook.

Whitfield also asked for a process in which families and community members can participate i decisions about reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year and creating budgets that redistribute funds so that students have uninterrupted access to remote learning and supports.

Additionally Whitfield called for the end to the employment of armed police in schools and a continued moratorium on standardized testing of students.

ACT cancels tests

at numerous sites

ACT Inc. has canceled the June 13 administration of the ACT college entrance exam at dozens of locations throughout Arkansas and across the country in response to ongoing concerns about the covid-19 pandemic.

The testing company has said it is notifying students who have registered for the test by email about the availability and/or capacity of each registered student's particular testing site.

"As ACT and other agencies navigate ongoing developments, testing at any test center is subject to change at any time between now and June 13, 2020," the company also posted on its website.

In the Little Rock area, Central, McClellan, J.A. Fair and Mount St. Mary Academy high school testing sites have been canceled. So have the testing centers at North Little Rock High, Jacksonville High, Maumelle High and Central Arkansas Christian schools.

Schools' officials

decry online posts

Mount St. Mary Academy President Pattie Davis last week notified parents of students at the school and school alumnae about social media posts by current students "which depict racial mimicking and LGBQT+ slurs."

Davis described the photo posts as "highly inappropriate and will be dealt with accordingly." She said they do not reflect the Catholic and [Sisters of ] Mercy teachings at the girls' high school in Little Rock.

The letter from Davis came in the same week in which Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore and Central High Principal Nancy Rousseau announced that there had been an inappropriate media post involving two Little Rock district students.

"The image and language used was offensive and does not represent our values," Poore said in a widely distributed letter in which he said the district had examined its policies and reached out to community organizations -- including the American Civil Liberties Union -- to determine how to proceed.

Rousseau said in a letter addressed to the Central High Family that she was "disappointed, shocked and deeply saddened that two of our students shared the offensive media post.

"This post does not represent who we are or who we strive to be as keepers of the historic Civil Rights legacy at Central High School," she wrote in the message in which she also said that days this past week were "the most challenging" she's experienced during her tenure in the school system.