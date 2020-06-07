Lane closings set for I-630, I-430

Placing permanent pavement markings on a recently widened section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock will require lane closings for two weeks beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Crews will alternately close lanes on eastbound and westbound I-630 between Baptist Health Drive and South University Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through June 19, weather permitting.
Some striping will also include areas on Interstate 430 within the I-430/I-630 interchange between South Shackleford and Rodney Parham roads. Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, the department said.
