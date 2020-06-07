Police Beat

Man charged with

break-in try at jail

Pulaski County sheriff's office deputies arrested a man attempting to break into the office of the Pulaski County jail early Friday, according to a report.

Authorities were dispatched to the main office of the facility about 12:30 a.m. and found Jose Hool, 36, trying to gain entry to the building, causing damage to the floodlight at the entrance, the report said.

Hool told the deputies he had been released from the facility but wanted his backpack and methamphetamine back before leaving, according to the report.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail and charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief. No bail was set.

Driver accused

of felony assault

An Eatonton, Ga., man was arrested on aggravated assault charges after an accident on an interstate Thursday evening, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A trooper arrived at the site of a collision on Interstate 630 near University Avenue about 6 p.m. Victims told police that Michael Foreman, 51, had used his vehicle to intentionally hit the one they were riding in, the report said.

After witnesses were questioned, Foreman was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault. Bail was set at $3,500.