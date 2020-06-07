Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, Md., was charged with three counts of second-degree assault after a video appeared to show him violently grabbing an object from a young adult who was posting signs protesting the death of George Floyd, police said.

Benny Plata, a City Council member in Paris, Texas, submitted his resignation during a special meeting called by the mayor to censure Plata after he messaged a protester on social media, saying, “Why don’t you leave America if it’s so bad.”

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, said in an interview with Sky News that he has missed hugging his family members during the nation’s coronavirus lockdown, adding that while he can speak to them on the phone, “it isn’t the same.”

Adam Breerwood, the president of Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss., said in a statement that an instructor is no longer employed by the school after Breerwood received hundreds of complaints about the instructor’s social media comments about the recent protests over police conduct.

Cole Carini, 23, of Rich-lands, Va., who told authorities that he lost one of his hands and several fingers on his other hand in a lawnmower accident, was arrested after authorities found evidence he was making a bomb, according to the FBI.

Ahmad Nawaz, police chief in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, said Hassan Sidiqui and his wife were arrested in the beating death of an 8-year-old girl working as a maid, after the girl opened a cage to feed the couple’s parrots and the birds flew away.

Brandon Britton, a Nebraska inmate, was captured after a 6-mile pursuit by officers in Franklin County, Texas, with authorities saying he and another inmate left a corrections center in Lincoln, Neb., and discarded their electronic monitoring devices.

Carl Carpenter, an investigator with the Walker County, Ala., sheriff’s office, said a 2-year-old boy who was beaten with a brick and choked has been hospitalized and that the boy’s mother, Melody Smith, has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

James Stewart, the mayor of Temecula, Calif., resigned after sending an email saying he didn’t “believe there’s ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer” locally, saying in his apology that he’s dyslexic and used a voice text to send the message but accidentally included the word “good.”