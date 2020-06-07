North Little Rock police shoot man Saturday night, details sparse

North Little Rock police shot and wounded a man on Saturday night after a report of a disturbance shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the Rose City Police Substation located at 4609 E. Broadway St., according to a news release from the police department sent early Sunday morning.

Their encounter with the man resulted in officers firing their weapons, the release said. The man was hit and officers provided medical attention before an ambulance transported the man to the hospital. Officers have been placed on administrative leave, per departmental policy, according to the release.

Sgt. Amy Cooper, a spokeswoman for the department, did not immediately respond to questions on Sunday about the man's condition and whether the individual was armed.

The department did not identify the officers involved nor the man who was shot in the news release.