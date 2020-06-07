100 years ago

June 7, 1920

m Local Republicans are wondering what will be the effect of the recent threat by the Republican National Committee to reduce representation in the South, the result of the "lily white" contests carried before the committee. It is probable that Arkansas will be in the lime-light in a day or two when this question is threshed out on the floor of the convention. That the Arkansas negroes are planning a big fight on the floor of the convention is apparent from the fact that Wallace Townsend, Republican candidate for governor and legal adviser of the Arkansas committee is reported to have returned to Chicago.

50 years ago

June 7, 1970

m About 1,000 persons, half or more of them from other states, listened to a group of fundamentalist ministers inveigh against Senator J. William Fulbright Saturday on the state Capitol steps and followed one of them in chanting "Fulbright must go." Men and women plastered with stickers and waving signs and flags marched three blocks down Capitol Avenue and back and then stood in the sun or under a magnolia tree on the Capitol lawn for three hours of speaking, singing and praying. They came for the "March for Victory in Vietnam," which was organized by Rev. Carl McIntire of Collingwood, N.J., a radio evangelist.

25 years ago

June 7, 1995

m Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. said Tuesday that it will spend $300 million to upgrade telephone lines in five states, adding high-speed digital lines in Arkansas by the end of 1996. The upgrades will change most of Southwestern Bell's 10 million lines within five years, including its 800,000 lines in Arkansas, company officials said. The company is installing switches to upgrade its lines. The upgraded system, known as a Integrated Services Digital Network, will make speed-of-light data transmission available to the general population, Southwestern Bell said.

10 years ago

June 7, 2010

m At 17, Sidney Moore says he isn't a teenager dreaming of becoming a professional athlete or an entertainer. Instead, Moore is starting Sidney's Snacks, his own vending-machine business, with the anticipated help of a support network that includes the city of North Little Rock. "I didn't have a get-rich-quick scheme," Moore said Thursday, when he was named the winner of a youth business-plan competition held in March. "I wanted to be an entrepreneur." Moore and two other teens, all students at Little Rock Central High School, are among the first youth entrepreneurs helping kick off the Central Arkansas Youth Entrepreneurship E-Center open to all Little Rock-area youth.