Pet of the Week

Arrow is a border collie/husky mix who loves to play. He is very polite and takes his cues from people and dogs around him. He seems smart. He was one of the more calm dogs in the shelter and waited patiently for attention. He will make an awesome family pet, but will need a family that can keep up with him. Arrow is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $250. Arrow is in the Paws in Prison program where he receives obedience training. He will graduate from Paws in Prison on Saturday. The dogs in this program are trained under the AKC Canine Good Citizen standards and are specifically selected to be family and companion dogs. They spend 24 hours a day with their trainers. For that reason, they will do best in homes where they are primarily inside dogs and spend lots of time with their families. The adoptive family will receive his training journal. This journal documents his arrival from the shelter, his daily training progress, and his interactions with his trainers.

Canine Close-Up

Maddie is sweet, polite and dog friendly. She was slow to warm up to humans at first and since coming out of the shelter she's opened up a lot. She's a calm, relaxed girl that likes to be loved on by humans. She also loves other dogs. Maddie was at the shelter for a few weeks and was spoken for but the person never came to get her. She got adopted and went to a house for a couple of days and then was brought back because her new owner discovered he was allergic. Now she is back a third time. Maddie is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $200.

Arrow and friends can be adopted through Care for Animals. More information is available at (501) 603-2273 and careforanimals.org.