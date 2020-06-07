Protests endure as Floyd mourned

Mourners on horseback gather Saturday for a public memorial service for George Floyd in Raeford, N.C. People stood in a long line outside a Free Will Baptist church, waiting to enter in small groups. A private memorial service was held later in the day. (The New York Times/Phyllis B. Dooney)

WASHINGTON — Tens of thousands of protesters streamed into the nation’s capital and other major cities Saturday in another mobilization against police brutality, while George Floyd was remembered in his North Carolina hometown by mourners who waited hours for a glimpse of his golden coffin.

Military vehicles and officers in fatigues closed off much of downtown Washington to traffic before the marches. Large protests also took place across the U.S. and overseas, including in London, Paris, Berlin and Sydney, collectively producing perhaps the largest one-day mobilization since Floyd’s death 12 days ago at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The dozens of demonstrations capped a week of nearly constant protests that swelled beyond anything the nation has seen in at least a generation. After frequent episodes of violence in the early stages following Floyd’s death, the crowds in the U.S. shifted to a calmer tenor in recent days.

In Philadelphia and Chicago, marchers chanted, carried signs and occasionally knelt silently. Both protests unfolded peacefully.

In Washington, throngs of protesters gathered at the Capitol, on the National Mall and in residential neighborhoods. Many groups headed toward the White House, which has been fortified with new fencing and extra security measures.

They gathered at the Lincoln Memorial, where a solitary black man begged white people to see the world through his eyes, and a woman told her granddaughter that one day she would be proud she was present.

Demonstrators packed 16th Street near the White House, marched along K Street, and massed in Chinatown. They spilled onto an interstate highway.

They raised fists and bullhorns, appealed to history, and vowed to be heard.

Lafayette Square, where a heavy security fence blocked any approach to the White House a block away, was a focal point all day.

The crowd applauded as Mayor Muriel Bowser walked along the portion of 16th Street that she renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Art Lindy, a fifth-generation Washingtonian, shouted “Vice President Bowser” as the mayor strolled by.

“It is so wonderful to see everybody peacefully protesting — wearing your masks,” Bowser said. She called out the federal police’s actions Monday in front of “the people’s house,” saying that Saturday she “pushed the army away from our city.”

Earlier, Lesley Edmond, 45, who lives in Anacostia, came to the Lafayette Square fence with her son, Reginald Izlar Jr., 10. He wore a blue ball cap and gray T-shirt, emblazoned with the first names of black heroes, “Malcolm, Harriet, Martin, Maya & Frederick.”

“This is a historic moment, 400 years in the making,” Edmond said. “My son needs to be here. This is a pivotal moment. I’ve never seen this in my lifetime. Just like I never thought Barack Obama would be president. Until it happened.

Washington has seen daily protests for the past week — largely peaceful.

The demonstrations extended to President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Doral, Fla., just outside of Miami, where about 100 protesters gathered. The effort was organized by Latinos for Black Lives Matter.

GEORGE FLOYD MOURNED

In Raeford, N.C., a small town near Floyd’s birthplace of Fayetteville, a long line of people formed outside a Free Will Baptist church, waiting to enter in small groups. At a private memorial service for Floyd later in the day, mourners sang along with a choir. On display at the front of the chapel was a large photo of Floyd and a portrait of him adorned with an angel’s wings and halo.

The line of people waiting to view the coffin included families with young children and teenagers.

When a hearse bearing Floyd’s coffin arrived, chants of “Black Power,” “George Floyd” and “No justice, no peace” echoed from beneath the covered entrance.

Protesters and their supporters in public office say they are determined to turn the extraordinary outpouring of anger and grief into change, notably in regard to policing policies.

One of the Washington protesters, Pamela Reynolds, said she was seeking greater accountability for police.

“The laws are protecting them, so I need to see a change with the laws and then that way they can actually get convicted, because a charge is not a conviction,” said the 37-year-old black teacher.

Among the changes she’s seeking is a federal ban on police chokeholds and a requirement for police to wear body cameras.

Theresa Bland, 68, a retired teacher and real estate agent protesting at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, had a broader agenda in mind.

“I’m looking at affordable housing, political justice, prison reform, the whole ball of wax,” she said.

“The world is so askew right now … with people dying from the virus and people dying in prisons and people dying because there’s not enough food.”

REFORM TAKES CENTER STAGE

Some tangible steps have already been taken.

In Minneapolis, city officials have agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints by police and to require officers to try to stop any other officers they see using improper force. California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s police-training program to stop teaching officers how to use a neckhold that blocks the flow of blood to the brain.

Democrats in Congress are preparing a sweeping package of police reforms.

As currently proposed, it would significantly change federal law and require states and localities to make modifications of their own, such as instituting mandatory bias training, to receive federal funds.

It would create a national registry to track police misconduct and require that law enforcement agencies report data on the use of force, as well as ban certain choke-holds and other practices that were used in confrontations with the police that left black Americans dead.

The House is expected to vote on the bill, named the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, by month’s end. Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the chamber would look at the issues.

If adopted, the bill would rewrite key elements of the federal criminal code related to police misconduct to make it easier to prosecute law enforcement officers and for individuals who are victims of such practices to recover damages.

In addition, Democrats are proposing to change the federal standard for the use of force by officers from “reasonableness” to only when it is “necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury.”

The bill would require that federal officers use deescalation tactics and use deadly force only as a last resort. Grants to state and local agencies would require them to do the same.

In federal drug cases, lawmakers intend to propose banning “no knock” warrants, which allow police to enter a residence without warning or identifying themselves, and incentivize states to do the same.

It would also limit the transfer of military weaponry to state and local departments.

The bill would also include a provision that would make lynching a federal hate crime.

PROTESTS SWEEP COUNTRY

Elsewhere in the nation, more protests were held Saturday.

In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she is lifting what had been a planned 8 p.m. curfew Saturday after no arrests were reported Friday in Georgia’s largest city. The city had been under a nightly curfew since the previous Friday, when a downtown protest dissolved into window-smashing, arson and looting.

In Seattle, thousands of doctors, nurses and others — many in lab coats and scrubs — marched to City Hall on Saturday morning. One sign said, “Nurses kneel with you, not on you.” Another said, “Police violence and racism are a public health emergency.”

In California, thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in San Francisco, Sacramento, Simi Valley, San Diego and elsewhere across the state Saturday.

Officials in Dallas on Saturday lifted a nighttime curfew that had been put in place after several days of violent demonstrations.

In Denver, a federal judge is limiting police use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other nonlethal weapons against people protesting police brutality. Police said they would comply with the order but would ask for some changes given the limitations of staffing and cameras.

In Florida, the Florida Times-Union reported that the “Women of the Southland” statue in Jacksonville was splattered with red paint and tagged with the letters BLM, denoting Black Lives Matter. The statue has been in the city’s Confederate Park since 1915, and activists have been seeking its removal.

Officials in Providence, R.I., said they made just nine arrests after one of the largest protests in recent history in the city — a Black Lives Matter demonstration that drew at least 10,000 peaceful protesters.

BUFFALO, N.Y., OFFICERS CHARGED

Meanwhile in New York, two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault Saturday after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester, who fell backwards onto the pavement and was hospitalized.

Robert McCabe, 32, and Aaron Torgalski, 39, who surrendered Saturday morning, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.

They were released without bail. The two were suspended without pay Friday after a TV crew captured the incident.

If convicted of the felony assault charge, they face up to seven years in prison.

McCabe’s lawyer, Tom Burton, said after the arraignment that prosecutors didn’t have any grounds to bring felony charges. He said his client is a decorated military veteran with a clean record as a police officer.

“Nobody started out their day intending to hurt this fellow,” Burton said. He added that if the victim had followed commands to back off, “none of this would have happened.”

A phone message was left with Torgalski’s lawyer.

The footage shows the man, identified as longtime activist Martin Gugino, approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they cleared demonstrators from Niagara Square around the time of an 8 p.m. curfew.

Dozens of Buffalo police officers who were angered over their fellow officers’ suspensions stepped down from the department’s crowd control unit Friday.

The resigning officers did not leave their jobs altogether.

A crowd of off-duty officers, firefighters and others gathered Saturday outside the courthouse in a show of support for the accused officers and cheered when they were released.

OTHER NATIONS WEIGH IN

In London, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Parliament Square. They knelt in silence and chanted Floyd’s name before applauding his memory and then starting a march.

An estimated 15,000 people gathered in the heart of Manchester, England, while 2,000 people joined in a demonstration in the Welsh capital of Cardiff.

In Paris, hundreds of people gathered at the Place de la Concorde in defiance of a police ban on large protests. Members of the multiracial crowd chanted the name of Adama Traore, a black man whose death in police custody a few years ago has been likened by critics of French police to Floyd’s death in Minnesota.

In Berlin, where police said 15,000 people rallied on the German capital’s Alexander Square, protesters chanted Floyd’s name and held up placards with slogans such as “Stop police brutality” and “I can’t breathe.”

In South Korea’s capital, Seoul, protesters gathered for a second day to denounce Floyd’s death. Wearing masks and black shirts, dozens of demonstrators marched through a commercial district amid a police escort, carrying signs such as “George Floyd Rest in Peace” and “Koreans for Black Lives Matter.”

In Senegal, people staged a protest in front of the African Renaissance Monument in the capital of Dakar, holding placards with slogans such as “Enough is enough.”

While the demonstrations were largely peaceful, there was a brief scuffle in Sydney when police removed an apparent counterprotester carrying a sign reading, “White Lives, Black Lives, All Lives Matter.”

In London, police and protesters clashed at the end of a rally near the offices of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Objects were thrown at police wearing protective gear, and video shared on social media appeared to show a horse bolting amid the clashes, unseating a police officer as he hit traffic lights.

Police in the French port city of Marseille fired tear gas and pepper spray in skirmishes with protesters who hurled bottles and rocks.

A video from Berlin showed several police with dogs arresting a black man scuffling with an officer. Anja Dierschke, a spokeswoman for Berlin police, said the incident happened after the protest ended and officers had ordered a group of people, some of whom were throwing bottles at passersby, to disperse.

Information for this article was contributed by Steven Sloan, David Crary, Tom Foreman Jr., John Leicester, Frank Jordans, Rick Rycroft, Dennis Passa, John Pye, Kim Tong-hyung, Pan Pylas, Shlomo Mor and Yuri Kageyama of The Associated Press; by Samantha Schmidt, Jessica Contrera, Michael E. Ruane, Perry Stein, Justin Wm. Moyer, Rachel Weiner, Michelle Boorstein, Hannah Natanson and Justin George of The Washington Post; and by Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times.