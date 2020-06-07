Quality of life

The coalition of parks advocates, hunters, fishermen, hikers, canoeists, tourism industry officials, historic preservationists and others secured an appointment on Gov. Mike Huckabee's schedule during the early weeks of what would be more than a 10-year run as the state's chief executive. Huckabee had moved up from lieutenant governor on July 15, 1996, following the resignation of Gov. Jim Guy Tucker in the midst of the Whitewater investigation.

On the ballot that November was a proposed constitutional amendment that would enact a sales tax of one-eighth of a cent. The proceeds from the so-called conservation tax would be used for the following purposes: 45 percent would go for improvements to Arkansas' state parks, 45 percent would go to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 9 percent would go to what was then the Department of Arkansas Heritage (now a part of the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism) and the remaining 1 percent would go to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission.

@@nepThe coalition members who visited the governor's office that summer day knew Huckabee was only the third Republican governor of Arkansas since Reconstruction. They also knew he was a fiscal conservative. What they didn't yet realize was that he was a conservationist and tourism advocate. The anti-

tax fervor in Arkansas was strong at the time. The coalition members' task was to ask the new governor not to campaign against the so-called conservation tax. They figured that asking him to actually campaign for it would be too much./@@nep

In essence, here's what Huckabee told them: "What do you mean don't campaign against it? I want to lead the campaign."

I had joined Huckabee's staff as his policy and communications director on the day he took office. Added to the many tasks that any new administration faces (especially one that comes in during the middle of another governor's term) was the job of planning a trip in which Huckabee would take his bass boat from downtown Fort Smith to where the Arkansas River enters the Mississippi River in far southeast Arkansas.

The multiday journey received a huge amount of media coverage. Television stations did live shots on early morning shows, noon news shows and evening newscasts. On election night, a group of us sat at the Governor's Mansion and nervously watched the results roll in. The sun was up the next morning before we were certain that the amendment had passed with less than 51 percent of the vote. In an era when quality-of-life amenities such as parks have never been more important for attracting and retaining a talented workforce, we can look back now and see that this was one of the most important things ever accomplished by Arkansas voters.

Amendment 75 has given Arkansas perhaps the finest system of state parks in America. I've written columns in recent months that note the start of what I call the Arkansas Era, a post-pandemic period in which the Arkansas economy will thrive. With northwest Arkansas the headquarters of Walmart and Little Rock soon to be a regional hub for Amazon--two of the most important companies in the world--Arkansas finds itself well-positioned for growth. Economic development has changed in the 21st century and will change even more once the pandemic ends. Developers now must worry about more than water lines, sewer lines, railroad connections, tax incentives and the like. They must attract quality workers. Such people demand amenities such as hiking and biking trails, quality restaurants, opportunities to experience the arts, craft breweries and more. Arkansas' premier system of state parks is a positive part of the equation.

I recently pulled down from the bookshelf Arkansas State Parks, Tom Donar's 2017 collection of aerial photographs. In his introduction Donar writes: "Everywhere you look, Arkansas' diverse beauty is there to enjoy--from its farmlands, mountains and woodlands to its great abundance of rivers and lakes. The 52 Arkansas state parks showcase these riches while providing recreational opportunities and exceptional environments for rest and reflection."

At the time the book was completed, the state parks system consisted of 54,353 acres, 1,100 buildings, 183 historic structures, 16 sites on the National Register of Historic Places, 1,771 campsites, 1,050 picnic sites, 208 cabins, four lodges, eight restaurants, 10 marinas, and 415 miles of trails. Thanks to proceeds from Amendment 75, improvements to the parks are continuous. And because it's a constitutional amendment and annual trips to the Legislature to beg for appropriations aren't necessary, long-range planning is possible.

What's even more exciting is seeing the private sector--especially members of the Walton family through their Walton Family Foundation--partner with the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation to fund additional improvements. One example of those partnerships has been the establishment of what are known as the Monument Trails, a collection of mountain biking trails in state parks.

"The Monument Trails are designed with an entire family in mind," says Suzanne Grobmyer, executive director of the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation. "The simple goal is to provide an unforgettable experience along the trail that will inspire you to seek, find and discover our state. The Monument Trails are going to change the dynamic for communities across the state by improving quality of life and creating new economic activity."

A $2 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation supported the development.

--–––––v–––––--

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.