State House candidate urges protesters to vote, know legislators

Roderick Talley, an independent candidate for House District 34, urged the crowd at the Capitol in Little Rock on Sunday to register to vote and to get to know who their Arkansas legislators are.

Talley, 32, noted that an earlier speaker -- Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock -- was 70 years old. Talley said he meant no disrespect to Sorvillo by mentioning his age, but he argued that dealing with a 70-year-old legislator was like dealing with a grandmother. It’s hard to have a conversation with your grandmother when you disagree with her, Talley said.

Talley urged people to run for office as independents and said voters ages 18 to 34 are the largest voting bloc in Arkansas.

5:14 p.m.: Sunday protest speakers at Capitol call for action

A crowd of a couple hundred people gathered at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Sunday, part of ongoing protests in the city that have taken place daily for more than a week in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sunday’s rally featured speakers who addressed the crowd.

Among the first was state Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, who described Little Rock as an extended family and said that when one or more members of the community are hurting, then everyone is hurting.

But Sorvillo faced questions shouted from the crowd related to defunding the police.

Ron McAdoo, an educator and artist, told the crowd that police officers should not be able to get fired in one jurisdiction and hired in another.

McAdoo also suggested that protesters' efforts need to go beyond marching, and include a push for legislation. He urged black members of the crowd to monetize their talent, and he told white attendees that it’s up to them to stop racism.

McAdoo told those in attendance to stand up to their family members or neighbors when they are racist.

4:05 p.m.: Second Sunday of protests begins in Little Rock

Protests began in Little Rock on Sunday, one week after the first rally at the Capitol to protest police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

