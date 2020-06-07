Our book club met indoors for the first time in months, but kept a good distance between each other. We are a small group, but we have such a good time with each other and have great discussions. Our book for this month was A Single Thread by Tracy Chevalier.

The book is historical fiction with the fictional main character ‘Violet Speedwell’, coming into contact with real people and events In England after the first World War. In the novel, Violet is a lonely single woman whose fiance was killed during the war. She happens upon a group of embroiderers at Winchester Cathedral. By a turn of events she finds a role for herself with them and starts to create a life for herself. The Mistress of Broderers is Louisa Pesel. Louisa was a real person who was a distinguished scholar, practitioner and educator of the art of embroidery. She was elected the first president of the Embroiderers Guild of England in 1920, and appointed Mistress of Broderers of Winchester Cathedral in 1938.

The book gives you a good education about Winchester Cathedral, embroidering and bell ringing. It also gives you a glimpse of how hard it was to be a single woman in the 1930's. I am glad I didn't live then! Violet has a horrid mother and finally escapes to live on her own in Winchester. She learns how to cope as an independent woman. She thrives under the guidance of the inspirational Louisa and makes friendships with other women in the guild.



It was an easy read, a bit slow at times for me, but very educational. Everyone liked the book.



Tracy Chevalier is a good writer, and I have read several others by her. I would say my favorite was Girl with a Pearl Earring.



Our next read is The Accidental Salvation of Gracie Lee by Talya Tate Boerner. I have been reading more than normal the past few months. I work outside until I can't take the heat and then come in and read. I have been going through stacks of books I had for years that I hadn't read. What are you reading?