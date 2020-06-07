Summer has arrived!

We were all enthralled by the cool mornings and evenings, and the low humidity we had in late May. We knew it couldn’t last, but we could hope. Things have changed, and not for the better. The heat and humidity are back and you have to work smart to get your gardening chores done. We are still having some rain, but it is getting spotty. Over the weekend, I did get a quarter of an inch, but it came down in 10 minutes time. It was a gully washer, but gone in the blink of an eye. I am watering the pots on the deck daily, and the plants are thriving.



My summer annuals get prettier every week,

and the summer perennials are kicking into high gear.

Gardenias are in bloom all over the yard

and their sweet scent lingers on the air. I love them! My althea is in full bloom, and my big leaf hydrangeas are beginning to flower.

The pots on my deck are growing in leaps and bounds, and I seem to get more orange daily.



Is this not the most gorgeous canna lily?! I got the plant as a gift 5 years ago and this is the first year it re-bloomed. Sunlight does make a difference.

Flowers aren’t the only thing thriving. I harvested the last of the broccoli

and all the garlic. I am down to my last week or two of lettuce, but I am beginning to harvest my warm season crops. I am getting a great crop of blueberries and my blackberries are kicking in. I covered them with bird netting, so for the first time I am not sharing with the birds.



The pink blueberries are Pink Lemonade and so sweet! I harvested my first squash and peppers this week with more to come. I would have harvested some cucumbers on the deck, but something beat me to them. I am afraid it could be a rat! Like many gardeners, I started feeding the birds again this year out on the deck. We have had bird houses and nests galore for years, but gave up feeding the birds because we were drawing rats years ago. I am definitely seeing more squirrels, but we have found Petals is a pretty good squirrel dog. We are enjoying watching her chase the squirrels as much as we enjoy the birds. It doesn’t take much to entertain us these days. But whatever attacked the cucumbers it was at night. I go out every morning with my coffee to inspect things, and 4 days ago Petals could smell something had been there. I started looking and all the baby cucumbers were neatly snipped off.



Then two nights ago they started stripping my baby olives. I see some droppings, so I suspect a rat—and not a good one! I wrapped the tree last night with bird netting and wired it at the base.



It worked for one night, but who knows. I have loads of tiny olives and am hoping they mature.



I have some chicken wire if that doesn’t work. It is not the most attractive looks, but I want some olives!

Wouldn’t life be grand if we could pick and choose what entered our yards, but you have to take the bad with the good, and do the best you can. Knock on wood, but so far, the flowers are untouched, as are the gardens out front, and I hope that continues. Gardeners not only have to deal with the critters, but also the weather. Now is the time to really begin paying attention to moisture. I am watering something every day. As I harvest winter crops, I am replanting with summer things, but they need moisture to germinate and get established. I have baby okra and sunflowers coming up, and the eggplants are setting fruit. I have lots of small tomatoes, but nothing close to ripe yet. What I am not growing or harvesting, I am supplementing at local markets and fruit stands. The Arkansas strawberries have been amazing and are still going strong. I got my first Arkansas peaches this week, and blackberries and blueberries are starting to show up too. Summer time means wonderful produce, and now is the time to enjoy it. There is still time to plant if you want to join in the fun.