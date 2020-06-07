Little Rock Notebook

Team to fast-track

restaurant seating

With restaurants reopening amid the covid-19 pandemic, Little Rock has set up a system that will allow local eateries to get temporary outdoor seating plans approved more quickly.

The city will begin taking applications for plans Tuesday and has set up a team to work through them, Planning and Development Director Jamie Collins said Friday.

Applicants will not have to enter into a franchise agreement with the city or pay a fee.

Health officials have said covid-19 is generally transferred from close contact, and previously set limitations on indoor gatherings of fewer than 10 people. Outdoor space can provide more room for people to stay distant.

The state Department of Health's Phase 1 requirements include limiting seating to 33% of total capacity, including indoor and outdoor dining areas, and maintaining a 10-foot physical distance between tables.

The application will be available at littlerock.gov/covid19. Restaurateurs with questions may call Vince Floriani at (501) 371-4817.

2nd round opens

for business loans

Little Rock reopened its application for a second round of emergency assistance loans for small businesses Friday.

Small businesses, including sole proprietorships, corporations or limited liability corporations, that have been negatively affected by the covid-19 pandemic may apply for a forgivable loan of up to $5,000 at zero interest, with no payments during the first year. If jobs are retained, created or restored and still exist after one year, the loan is forgiven upon verification.

The city received $500,000 in funding for the program from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant Program.

At a news conference Friday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the city has awarded $200,000 to small businesses so far.

Residents can find the application at littlerock.gov/covid by clicking the "Small Businesses" button.