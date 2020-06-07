WALLY HALL: UA right to play nice with in-state schools

For a very long time, it has made sense for the University of Arkansas to play in-state schools.

The announcement Friday that Razorback coaches now can schedule Arkansas State University and the University of Central Arkansas alongside the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff was laced with a common theme -- economics.

UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek made it clear that some of the motivation has to do with commercial airlines, which have gotten incredibly expensive and social distancing is almost impossible.

Granted, this policy shift doesn't allow for the football game between UA and ASU that so many people have wanted, but the Razorbacks' football schedule is full for the next six seasons, according to Yurachek.

One day the game will happen, and it will be a historic and glorious day for all involved.

When it didn't happen while Mike Beebe fearlessly was leading our state as governor, it seemed it might never happen. Beebe is a proud ASU graduate and supporter.

But economics and bold UA leadership led to a move.

There are those on the UA board of trustees who have been working toward unifying the state's world of perspiring arts for years. Their identity might surprise some.

They, like so many fans of all the state's athletic programs, felt 2020 was the best time to enter the 21st century.

And no, Frank Broyles didn't roll over in his grave or shoot dirty looks from heaven when the announcement was made.

Broyles ruled during an era when the Razorbacks were the state's team. When as much Hogs gear was sold in Jonesboro and Conway as Red Wolves or Bears merchandise.

He had a firm grip on the state's athletics, and he believed with all of is heart he was doing the right thing.

Times have changed.

The Razorbacks are still No. 1 in the hearts of most Arkansas sports fans, but it isn't what it once was.

Moving football games out of Little Rock was critical for the expansion of Reynolds Razorback Stadium, but it had a drawback. Some longtime Razorback fans who are not from Northwest Arkansas felt snubbed.

In the meantime, ASU was building a football program that now has made nine consecutive bowl appearances. Athletic Director Terry Mohajir also got the school first-class facilities.

It became cool to be a Wolf.

Brad Teague was doing the same thing with football at UCA, and while promoting Anthony Boone to head basketball coach may have been a surprise, those who know him say don't bet against Boone.

UALR baseball actually beat the Razorbacks 17-7 in 2019. Although a glorious moment in Trojans' history, the Hogs went on to the College World Series that season.

Friday's announcement may define Yurachek's ability to do what is best for his Razorbacks. To see into the future and realize that not playing in-state teams no longer makes sense.

He wasn't disrespectful of Broyles or anyone else. He just said it's time.

As for football, in-state games eventually will happen.

The handwriting for Friday's announcement was on the wall when Arkansas started scheduling UALR and UAPB in sports.

What started as helping the schools in the UA System was just the first step in doing what is best for the state, and Yurachek deserves credit for not rushing the process.

There's been a long history of the UA not playing schools from the same state in any sport, but that changed even more Friday with a brave step into the future.