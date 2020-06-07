Sections
U.S. 412 lane closings start Monday

by Noel Oman | Today at 2:43 a.m.

Work on a $58.5 million project to widen a section of U.S. 412 in Greene and Lawrence counties will require lane closings for five days starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews installing drainage pipes across the highway will alternate closing a lane eastbound and westbound about 4 miles east of the U.S. 67/U.S. 412 interchange in Lawrence County from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday, weather permitting.

One-lane traffic will be controlled by flagging operations, traffic cones and signs, the department said.

The work is part of a project to widen a 14.5-mile section of U.S. 412 to four lanes from two between U.S. 67 in Lawrence County and Arkansas 141 in Greene County. The project includes a southern bypass of the Light community.

