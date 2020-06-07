Virus sapping Europe of its memory

ROME -- For years, Gildo Negri visited schools to share his stories about blowing up bridges and cutting electrical wires to sabotage Nazis and fascists during World War II. In January, the 89-year-old made another visit, leaving his nursing home outside Milan to help students plant trees in honor of Italians deported to concentration camps.

But at the end of February, as Europe's first outbreak of the coronavirus spread through Negri's nursing home, it infected him, too.

Shut inside, he grew despondent about missing the usual parades and public speeches on Italy's Liberation Day, grander this year to mark the 75th anniversary. But the virus canceled the April 25 commemorations. Negri died that night.

"The memory is vanishing, and the coronavirus is accelerating this process," said Rita Magnani, who worked with Negri, at the local chapter of the National Association of Italian Partisans. "We are losing the people who can tell us in first person what happened. And it's a shame because when we lose the historical memory, we lose ourselves."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The virus, which is particularly lethal to the old, has hastened the departure of these last witnesses and forced the cancellation of anniversary commemorations that offered a final chance to tell their stories to large audiences.

It has also created an opportunity for rising political forces who seek to recast the history of the last century in order to play a greater role in remaking the present one.

Italy is especially vulnerable to the loss of memory. It has endured a severe epidemic and has the oldest population in Europe. It is also a politically polarized place where areas of consensus in other countries are constantly relitigated, with recollections of Nazi and fascist atrocities countered with retorts of summary executions by Communist partisans.

In the three-quarters of a century following Italy's defeat and de facto civil war with Mussolini's short-lived Nazi puppet state in the north, the people who lived through the war and fascism have offered a living testimony that shined through the muddle. That generation was to get a final close-up and megaphone on the 75th anniversary of the war's end, in Italy and throughout Europe.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp, Germany had spent more than a year booking flights and hotels and organizing wheelchairs and oxygen tanks for 72 survivors and 20 American soldiers who liberated the camps. For five days starting April 29, they were to meet one another and tell their stories. The pandemic made that impossible.

Instead, only four officials took part in the event.

In Italy, it's more than just the memory of the fascist era that risks being shut away as the country debates what to do with its vulnerable elders.

For months, officials have debated what policy to adopt for the country's older at-risk population, including those who rebuilt the country after the war, fueled its boom and endured the domestic terrorism of the 1970s -- itself an echo of the civil war. In a gerontocracy like Italy, proposals to encourage the elderly to stay inside would mean shutting away much of the political, academic, industrial and business elite.

At the beginning of March, the leading health official in Lombardy asked people older than 65 to stay home, a suggestion echoed by the national government in a decree.

Unlike Germany, which has forced itself to look unflinchingly at its crimes, Italy has often looked away.

Post-fascist parties sprouted after the war, and their direct political descendants are still vibrant, and growing. Nationalism is back in vogue, with leaders purposefully echoing Mussolini, whom many here openly admire.

The deaths from the virus of those who fought fascism have gotten less attention.

Piera Pattani worked clandestinely as a trusted confidante and liaison for local resistance leaders around Milan during the war. She helped allies escape from fascist Italian guards and watched the German SS take her comrades away.

Into her 90s, she remained healthy and lucid and willing to tell her stories in classrooms. She ended up in a nursing home. But in March she was infected with the virus. She died alone in the hospital at 93.

"The virus did what fascism couldn't," said Primo Minelli, 72, president of the Legnano partisan association and her friend. "It has brought a lot of people away who could have stayed longer."

That mattered especially now, he said, because of a political climate that he found threatening. "Firsthand testimony is valued over indirect testimony," he said. "There is already an attempt underway to remove the history of resistance. That effort will be sped up when the witnesses are gone."