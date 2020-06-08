Afghans debate sacrificing rights for peace

KABUL, Afghanistan -- In Afghanistan's halting effort to end two decades of conflict, recent days have brought a sudden shift: A three-day cease-fire to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan held for more than a week. The Afghan government and the Taliban released hundreds of prisoners. And the two sides restarted informal negotiations in the capital.

If these conditions persist, officials say, long-awaited peace talks could be mere weeks away. The developments have led many Afghans to ponder what concessions they're willing to make to secure a deal that could end 20 years of violence.

"It will be a dilemma, a personal dilemma," said Khalid Noor, a member of the government's negotiating team. "If we compromise the rights of our people," he said, an oppressive government could harm Afghanistan for generations to come.

The process for ending the war was set in motion by a February peace deal between the United States and the Taliban that largely excluded the Afghan government. The resulting four-page public document did not define what kind of country postwar Afghanistan would be. The omission made a deal for the withdrawal of U.S. troops easier to secure, but it also set the stage for much more complex negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

To reach a political solution, one or both sides will need to make significant compromises.

In provinces that have borne the brunt of the waves of violence, many say ending the fighting is more important than the parameters of any government. The northern province of Takhar was so badly hit that a local lawmaker, Habiba Danish, described it as "a slaughterhouse."

"Peace should come at any cost," said Mir Ahmad Qasim, another lawmaker in Takhar.

People who live in insecure districts view the war differently than officials in the capital, he said. Progress in areas such as human rights, including the rights of women, he said, "are important for the people who have positions in Kabul. But for people who are losing sons in the war, they want the end of violence at any cost."

Mujib Rahimi, a spokesman for Abdullah Abdullah, the man leading the peace effort with the Taliban, said he understands the concerns of Afghans who have been caught in the crossfire.

"No one is ready to just watch this violence continue," Rahimi said. But, he said, at the same time, "surrendering to the demands of ... radicals with radical ideas" just to prevent them from attacking government positions "is something hard to swallow."

Rahimi said the government negotiating team would enter talks with no red lines but would attempt to convince the other side of the importance of human rights, women's rights and freedom of expression.

Taliban leaders say they support a government that respects human rights and the rights of women, but Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said such rights are defined by Islamic law and suggested that those definitions would be what the Taliban would support during the talks.

Shaheen said the only issue not up for discussion is that Afghanistan will be ruled by an Islamic government. With regard to all other details and issues, "we are not deciding now," he said.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Haq Nawaz Khan of The Washington Post.