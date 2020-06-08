Baseball on hiatus is revenue hit to Springdale, businesses

SPRINGDALE -- Covid-19 silenced the bats at Arvest Ballpark. Thousands of fans are missing their games. Local restaurants and businesses are missing the fans. And the city is out the rent money paid each season by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The team's rent each year is based on how many games it plays in the season and the Consumer Price Index, said Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance. The team typically plays 70 games at Arvest Ballpark and pays for 70, said Justin Cole, the team's general manager.

"Even if they're rainouts, we still pay," he said.

The Naturals' rent was set at $392,823 -- or $5,611.75 a game -- based on 70 games for the 2020 season, Morgan said.

Major League Baseball suspended its season in April because of the covid-19 outbreak. As a minor league affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, the Naturals are also benched. The Springdale team is owned by Rich Products in New York.

If a shortened baseball season emerges this year -- say just a half season, 35 games -- the rent will be prorated to that number, Morgan said.

The team averages from 4,200 to 4,500 fans a game, Cole said. And those fans are missing the game.

"Mainly, we miss the sport," said Tracy Reed of Springdale. "We'd sit and visit with friends while we watched the games. Baseball is our favorite sport."

She noted her husband, Gary, taught their two children, Calob and Chloe, how to keep score when they were young. The family would go to the ballpark about once a week.

"There was always something for everyone," Reed said. "The kids could go play. But our kids liked to watch baseball."

Restaurants nearby are missing those families.

Matthew Elliott, manager of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, speaking through the drive-in window of his restaurant Thursday, said without the Naturals games, customers don't drive to the restaurant on West Sunset Avenue.

"They try to avoid Sunset because traffic is not good," he said with a laugh.

Elliott said the restaurant misses sports, in general. With no youth games, families aren't dropping in for that custard. And they aren't coming in to get free ice cream promised on a coupon, which often prompts meals for the whole family -- and their teammate's family.

"I don't think anyone would question Springdale businesses in the vicinity of Arvest Ballpark would rather there be Naturals baseball than there not be Naturals baseball," said Bill Rogers, vice president of communications and special projects for the Springdale Chamber of Commerce.

More consumers in the area bring more consumers into the stores and more consumers make purchases, he said.

It's difficult to gauge how many people would wait until they got to the ballpark to buy something to eat or stop at a local restaurant, he said.

Although some people might prefer to stop after the game for a concrete or a smoothie or a taco, he said.

All revenue to the city from the baseball team goes into an account to pay for maintenance and capital improvements of the stadium, Morgan said. The Springdale Public Facilities Board oversees the operation of the stadium.

The capital account held $936,000 at the end of April, Morgan said.

The team maintains its own operating budget.

"We have told the city that we will be judicious about what we ask for in the way of upgrades in the next few years," Cole said.

The ballpark's architects, HOK Sport, left a schedule with the team for yearly maintenance and updates for the stadium, which opened in 2008. For example, the team installed new infield turf six years ago, Cole said.

Morgan on May 29 read through the city's 20-year contract with the team. He noted the team holds no responsibility for payment if the season is canceled for things like war, civil disturbance, labor disputes, natural disasters -- and pandemics.

The city also receives 59 cents per ticket on every ticket after the team sells 300,000 tickets in a season, Morgan said.

The team has done that twice.

And if the stadium's utility bills reach higher than a threshold for the years, the city pays them, Morgan said.

This year, that threshold amount would have been $241,737. The city paid $25,324 in 2019 for the ballpark's utilities, with a threshold of $238,071.

The city built Arvest Ballpark with voter approval of a bond in 2006, which has been refinanced as successive bond issues have been passed, Morgan said.

City officials enticed the team to move to Springdale from Wichita, Kan. They were working to bring amenities to the city that would make people want to live and work there, he said.

"We did not design this stadium to make money," Morgan said. "We wanted to offer affordable entertainment and let the facility make money for itself."

Arvest Ballpark in Springdale sits empty Friday, June 5, 2020, Visit nwaonline.com/200607Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)