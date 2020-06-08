Benton County Quorum Court to consider courthouse expansion, other items

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Quorum Court could debate a series of issues this month including courthouse expansion, a hiring freeze and 5% budget cuts.

All the items were discussed in May.

The Quorum Court is sifting through the impact covid-19 will have on the county budget. The Finance Committee meets Tuesday, and courthouse expansion is expected to be discussed.

County Judge Barry Moehring first presented his courthouse plan at last month's Committee of the Whole meeting and justices of the peace seemed receptive.

A large court expansion is no longer an option because of the financial hit the county expects from the covid-19 pandemic, Moehring said.

The county needs a courtroom for Christine Horwart, who was elected in March and will be the county's seventh circuit judge. She takes office Jan. 1. The Arkansas Legislature added the new judgeship to assist with the county's increasing caseload.

Horwart's courtroom and chamber would be in a small area in the courthouse last used as a courtroom in 2012. The room doesn't have a jury box and has a small gallery, Moehring said. His proposal calls for that to be temporary.

The county would demolish the one-story section behind the courthouse that once housed the coroner's office. The county would then build a 55,000-square-foot, two-story addition with a lobby area and restrooms on the first floor. Horwart's courtroom and office area would be on the second floor.

Moehring estimated the cost at $2.8 million, which could come from reserves. The county has $13 million in unappropriated reserves based on the current budget, said Brenda Guenther, county comptroller

The primary focus Tuesday will be to discuss financing options, Moehring said. Options are to fund it out of reserves or short-term debt financing or a combination of the two, he said.

Moehring also said $231,000 in repairs on the Courthouse Annex downtown are needed. Circuit Judge Brad Karren holds court in that building.

The hiring freeze was first brought up at the May Finance Committee meeting. The Sheriff's Office and central communications would be excluded from the freeze. Elected officials could come before the Quorum Court and ask for an exception if they needed to replace an employee.

Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said at the May Committee of the Whole meeting he would prefer to look at other areas in budgets for additional cuts rather than starting off with freezing employee positions. He said a freeze would leave his office in a difficult position because of a backlog of cases caused by the courts being closed during the pandemic.

Justice of the Peace Pat Adams spoke against the idea. He prefers a wait-and-see approach, until possibly October, when second-quarter sales tax numbers are out. He said officials also would be able to see what the property tax collections are at that time, according to a report from the county clerk's office.

Elected officials in April were asked to look at 5% budget cuts. County Clerk Betsy Harrell said her staff identified $67,000 in cuts in her office. Assessor Roderick Grieve said budget revisions show $320,838 in reduced spending in his office. Both were 5% cuts.

There are $2 million in proposed cuts to the Road Department budget, including $1 million for capital equipment, Guenther said. The cuts amount to 15%. Proposed cuts were 5.8% of the beginning 2020 budget, Guenther said.

The cuts could be discussed Tuesday as part of a possible budget amendment, said Tom Allen, committee chairman.

"June will definitely include a lot of discussion," Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin said. "I respect the elected officials' response about the hiring freeze, but we need more information to make that final decision. I support moving forward with the courthouse project because we are definitely in a time crunch to provide space, and I see no way to fund this other than using reserves."