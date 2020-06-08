A farmer is shown Sunday near betel nut palm trees that fell last week as Cyclone Nisarga struck the town of Harihareshwar, India. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)

China, India talk to ease border tensions

NEW DELHI -- India and China will press ahead with military and diplomatic engagements in a bid to resolve a standoff along their disputed Himalayan frontier, the foreign ministry in New Delhi said Sunday.

The External Affairs Ministry said a meeting between Indian and Chinese military commanders at a border post in the Himalayan region Saturday took place in a "cordial and positive atmosphere."

"Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," the ministry said.

There was no immediate reaction from Beijing.

Indian officials say the standoff began in early May when large contingents of Chinese soldiers entered deep inside Indian-controlled territory at three places in Ladakh, erecting tents and posts. They said the Chinese soldiers ignored repeated warnings to leave, triggering shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights.

India also mobilized thousands of soldiers.

Photo by AP

People pass the time along the banks of the River Thames on Sunday in London. (AP/Tony Hicks)

China has sought to downplay the confrontation while saying the two sides were communicating through both their front-line military units and their embassies to resolve the issue.

German fears U.S. discord to hinder ties

BERLIN -- Germany's top diplomat says ties with the United States are "complicated" and he fears that America's domestic discord could further fuel international tensions.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview published Sunday that if the U.S. goes ahead with plans to withdraw thousands of troops stationed in Germany, then Berlin would "take note of this."

Maas told the weekly Bild am Sonntag that Germany "values the cooperation with U.S. forces that has grown over decades. It is in the interest of both our countries."

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to reduce the number of U.S. troops in Germany by 9,500. Currently there are 34,500 American service members in Germany as part of a long-standing arrangement with America's NATO ally.

Maas said Germany and the U.S. are "close partners in the trans-Atlantic alliance. But it's complicated."

He voiced concerns that the presidential election campaign could further polarize America and stoke populist politics.

"Then co-existence within the country doesn't just become harder, it also fuels conflicts on the international level," he was quoted as saying. "That's the last thing we need."

Asked about Trump's hard-line stance toward those protesting racism and the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, Maas said he thought it was dangerous "to threaten further violence in a very tense situation."

He praised Republican former President George W. Bush and current presidential contender Joe Biden's responses to the anti-racism protests, telling the newspaper: "This gives me hope that there are responsible voices in both camps. I really hope that the sensible ones will prevail."

Russia releases journalist who picketed

MOSCOW -- A Russian journalist whose jailing prompted protests in which police detained demonstrators has been released.

The detentions brought criticism that authorities were using coronavirus restrictions to suppress opposition.

Ilya Azar was sentenced to 15 days in jail May 28, but was released Sunday after a court reduced his sentence.

Azar was arrested after holding a one-man picket outside police headquarters in Moscow against the jailing on extortion charges of an activist who monitors police corruption. He was jailed for violating a ban on public gatherings during the coronavirus lockdown.

Other pickets protesting his jailing took place in Moscow and St. Petersburg and at least 35 people were detained, many of them charged with violating the gatherings ban.

Amnesty International, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and Russia's Presidential Human Rights Council have all condemned the Russian crackdown.

Notre Dame scaffolding removal to start

PARIS -- Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal.

An announcement that the work will start today and last through the summer came Sunday from the office overseeing the restoration of the centuries-old jewel of Gothic architecture ravaged by fire in April 2019.

Two teams of five workers each will take turns descending on ropes into the heat-warped web of scaffolding, made up of 40,000 pieces, and cut with saws through metal tubes that fused together in the inferno. The chunks will then be lifted out by a crane.

The imposing tower of scaffolding was erected before the blaze for the restoration of Notre Dame's spire that was then toppled and destroyed by the flames.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

FILE-In this June 17, 2016, file photo, an Indian tourist rides on a horse back at the Pangong Lake high up in Ladakh region of India. Tensions along the China-India border high in the Himalayas have flared again in recent weeks. Indian officials say the latest row began in early May when Chinese soldiers entered the Indian-controlled territory of Ladakh at three different points, erecting tents and guard posts. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

In this July 22, 2011, file photo, children play cricket by Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh, India. Indian officials say Indian and Chinese soldiers are in a bitter standoff in the remote and picturesque Ladakh region, with the two countries amassing soldiers and machinery near the tense frontier. The officials said the standoff began in early May when large contingents of Chinese soldiers entered deep inside Indian-controlled territory at three places in Ladakh, erecting tents and posts. (AP Photo/Channi Anand, File)