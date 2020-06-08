Diversity position in works at UAFS

A pledge made last September to hire a diversity director for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has not yet been fulfilled, but the school's top administrator said Thursday that a hire will be made despite a university hiring freeze.

Chancellor Terisa Riley said in a statement "the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion position is one that is critical to our long-term success and will be filled."

The university in budget documents has projected a 15% decrease in enrollment for the 2020-21 academic year, citing the covid-19 pandemic's economic effects on the student population. Interim leaders have been named for three open dean positions as part of a hiring freeze in place to cut costs.

Making a hire -- which Riley said will involve first rewriting the job description to place less emphasis on some formal qualifications -- would fulfill a pledge announced to the campus last fall following a complaint of racial discrimination by a former men's basketball player.

"It is likely we will interview finalists after students and faculty have returned early in the fall," Riley said Thursday.

Riley last September wrote in an email to the campus that she "will allocate resources to hire a director of campus diversity and inclusion who will join my leadership team and will have a seat at the senior staff table."

About 150 people, many from the community, last September attended a campus forum on race organized by the university's Black Student Association.

The group's president, Mikaela Swinney, 22, on Wednesday called hiring a diversity director "an absolute top priority."

"Myself and other students do realize and understand that there has been a hold on the hiring process due to the pandemic, and with that being said, we are very much looking forward to having a diversity officer when campus reopens," Swinney, a May graduate and student with plans to seek a nursing certification, said in an email.

Riley, who took over as chancellor July 1, made the pledge in a September message telling students that an investigation found no "substantial" evidence of racial discrimination by the men's head basketball coach, Jim Boone.

A former player, Tyler Williams, who is black, had stated he was dismissed from the team after Boone, who is white, spoke disapprovingly about Williams wearing his hair in dreadlocks. Boone, through an attorney, denied any discrimination.

Black students made up about 4% of the student population last fall, or 223 out of 6,229 undergraduates, according to UAFS data. Hispanic students made up about 14% of all undergraduates and are the largest minority group at the university.

Riley, who is white, in her email last September said the university "will not condone or allow" any type of policies or practices dictating hair styles for athletes.

Darneisha Airhart, a 2018 UA-Fort Smith graduate, helped organize demonstrations last fall to condemn Boone's actions and offer support to Williams and his family.

Airhart questioned the desire of the university's top leaders to take action.

"I think I've always felt like it was just talk. I never felt the sincerity, or that they got the weight of what really took place," Airhart said.

Riley on Monday wrote an email to the campus on the death of George Floyd.

"To our Black students, faculty, and staff members: Your lives matter. We are committed to using the power of education and engagement to bring about change on our campus and in our country," the message read in part.

The email Monday said the university has "begun a nation-wide search for a director for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion."

In a statement to the Democrat-Gazette, Riley said a position description has yet to be reposted after a previous search came up empty. The university in February announced two finalists for the diversity director position, but Riley said one withdrew from consideration after a death in the family and the other wasn't offered the job.

Riley said the position will be described differently than in the previous search.

"What we learned by conducting the search was that the position description had a variety of required skills, experiences, and credentials, that when combined exceed the actual institutional need," Riley said.

She said the job had been advertised previously as requiring a doctoral degree, as well as experience leading diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on a college campus and a record of published research on diversity topics.

Riley said such candidates "are unlikely to accept a position that requires focusing their daily work on building relationships on campus and in the community, conducting or facilitating training and educational workshops, or guiding the" university's diversity, equity and inclusion committee. Riley formed the committee last fall.

"After the position description has been updated and agreed upon by the hiring committee we will move to post and advertise it quickly. Of course, we will want significant participation in the interviewing process to ensure that we hire the best person," Riley said.

A UAFS spokeswoman, Rachel Putman, said more than 40 positions will go unfilled at the university this year as part of the hiring freeze. No numbers were available Friday for the number of positions considered critical that will be filled, she said.

"While we have significant concerns regarding our budget, the resource decline we are experiencing as a result of COVID-19 is a short term crisis," Riley said. "Conversely, our desire to build an inclusive culture where all people are respected and valued for their contributions is an institutional core value that will be the fabric of education and UAFS forever."

Pending a hire, Riley said she hopes to work with diversity leaders at other campuses in the UA System "so that we can benefit from resources that are already in place or available."

Marisol Osorio, a political science major, in an email called it a "great idea" for the university to bring in someone knowledgeable and who has experience with different cultures and diversity.

But Osorio, 22, also said she wasn't sure exactly what a diversity officer would do for the campus. She said a "resource on educating during times like we have been living through" would be helpful to young adults "because for the most part we tend to get our information through social media (which can sometimes be very biased)."

Cecilia Orphan, a higher education researcher and assistant professor at the University of Denver, said a university diversity officer can play a big role on a campus.

Their work may involve gathering information through surveys to learn how different student groups experience campus life, for example. A diversity officer can work as a sort of "connective tissue" across campus to help students feel supported across various academic departments and co-curricular activities.

"Just having that position in the senior administration, it sends a visible message to students and the campus community that diversity is a priority," Orphan said.