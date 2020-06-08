Excessive-force resolution to free up grant funds

PINE BLUFF -- As part of an economic development package, a resolution prohibiting excessive force by law enforcement in dealing with nonviolent civil rights demonstrations within Jefferson County easily passed the Jefferson County Quorum Court last week.

Tuesday's resolution, which was tied to a community development block grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was required by the federal government as a condition for releasing funds through the agency.

According to Cheryl Avery, public affairs officer for the Pine Bluff Arsenal, the $500,000 community development block grant funds will be used along with other funds and economic incentives to support a partnership between the arsenal and ReadyOne Industries, an El Paso, Texas-based manufacturer of military apparel and chemical protective overgarments, that will employ about 75 people to work at the arsenal.

"This company will provide jobs for Jefferson County citizens, many of them disabled, and many of them disabled veterans," Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson said at Tuesday's Quorum Court meeting.

Justices also passed resolutions designating the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District as the project administrator for the community development block grant funds and authorizing Robinson to submit the grant application and to oversee disbursement of the funds.

In an email, Avery said the Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense awarded a contract valued at $909,707 to ReadyOne Industries in December that supports a public-private partnership with the arsenal for production of chemical protective clothing. Known as Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology, or JSLIST, the clothing will be manufactured at the arsenal.

"The partnership will include a new textile facility on the Arsenal that will employ approximately 70 personnel from ReadyOne Industries and will provide opportunities for individuals with significant disabilities in Southeast and Central Arkansas," Avery said in the email. "The partnership will leverage the critical manufacturing capability at PBA for low-rate production of protective clothing and will directly support the military readiness of Army and Marine Corps forces."

Avery said that over $900,000 in economic incentives have been committed in support of the partnership by state and local officials, including the $500,000 community development block grant. She said the initial operations are scheduled to begin sometime in the fall.