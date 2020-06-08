Global virus deaths top 400,000

Nuns listen Sunday as Pope Francis delivers a blessing from his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. Several hundred people gathered for the noon blessing after Italy eased coronavirus restrictions. More photos at arkansasonline.com/68covid/. (AP/Andrew Medichini)

BARCELONA, Spain -- The confirmed global death toll from the covid-19 virus exceeded 401,000 Sunday, a day after the government of Brazil broke with standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates of the number of deaths and infections in the hard-hit country.

Worldwide, nearly 7 million people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States leads the world with more than 110,000 virus-related deaths and more than 1.9 million confirmed cases. Europe as a whole has recorded more than 175,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China late last year.

Many governments have struggled to produce statistics that can reasonably be considered true indicators of the pandemic given the scarcity of diagnostic tests, especially in the first phase of the crisis. Authorities in Italy and Spain, with more than 60,000 combined deaths, have acknowledged that their death count is larger than the story the numbers tell.

Brazil's government has stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections. President Jair Bolsonaro went so far as to tweet Saturday that his country's totals are "not representative" of Brazil's current situation, insinuating that the numbers were actually overestimations.

Critics of Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly clashed with health experts over the seriousness of the disease and has threatened to take Brazil out of the World Health Organization, said the decision was a maneuver to hide the depths of the crisis.

Brazil's last tally was more than 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the U.S. and Britain. It reported nearly 615,000 infections, putting it second behind the U.S.

After Bolsonaro stoked his clash with health experts, Pope Francis cautioned people in countries emerging from lockdown to keep following authorities' rules on social distancing, hygiene and limits on movement.

"Be careful, don't cry victory, don't cry victory too soon," Francis said. "Follow the rules. They are rules that help us to avoid the virus getting ahead" again.

The Argentine-born pontiff has expressed dismay that the virus is still claiming many lives, especially in Latin America.

Francis was clearly delighted to see several hundred people gathered below his window in St. Peter's Square on Sunday for the noon blessing after Italy eased its restrictions on public gatherings.

EASING RESTRICTIONS

Many countries like the U.S. and Britain insist they can ease restrictions before having stalled their outbreaks.

In the U.S., the virus churns on underneath the unrest provoked by the death of George Floyd and increasingly directed at President Donald Trump's handling of the protests.

On Sunday, the U.K. revealed that places of worship can reopen June 15, but only for private prayer.

Worries have surfaced over the past couple of weeks that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is easing the restrictions too soon, with new infections potentially still running at 8,000 a day. As things stands, nonessential shops, including department stores, are also due to reopen June 15.

Professor John Edmunds, who attends meetings of the British government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said the epidemic "is definitely not all over" and that there is an "awful long way to go."

On Sunday, the U.K. government reported another 77 people died after contracting the virus, the lowest daily increase since the lockdown began March 23.

In France, the government announced that on Tuesday it will ease restrictions on travel from the French mainland to territories in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean.

Spain is preparing to take another step forward in the scaling back of its containment, with Madrid and Barcelona opening restaurants with reduced seating today.

In Turkey, Istanbul residents flocked to the city's shores and parks on the first weekend with no lockdown, prompting a reprimand from the health minister.

Russia remained troubling, with nearly 9,000 new cases over the past day, roughly in line with numbers reported over the past week.

Pakistan is pushing toward 100,000 confirmed infections as medical professionals plead for more controls and greater enforcement of social distancing directives. But Prime Minister Imran Khan said a full shutdown would devastate a failing economy.

India confirmed 9,971 new coronavirus cases in another biggest single-day spike, a day before it prepares to reopen shopping malls, hotels and religious places after a 10-week lockdown.

China has reported its first nonimported case in two weeks, an infected person on the island of Hainan off the southern coast.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Frances D'Emilio, Pan Pylas and staff members of The Associated Press.

