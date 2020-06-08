Heavy Cristobal rains, gusty winds to hit Arkansas, forecasters say; much of state under flash flood watch

Forecasters predict up to 4 inches of rain through Wednesday in portions of the state's eastern half, according to this National Weather Service graphic.

Heavy rains and gusty winds from Tropical Storm Cristobal are predicted to barrel through much of Arkansas on Monday, forecasters said.

National Weather Service meteorologists predict heavy rain through Tuesday morning, with chances of flash flooding through the central and eastern parts of the state. They also warned of the potential for isolated "brief and weak" tornadoes.

Wind gusts could reach as much as 45 mph along the projected path of the storm, which runs through much of the state’s eastern half, according to a brief by the agency’s North Little Rock office. Those areas are under a wind advisory, where officials expect the strongest gusts and potential for tornadoes.

Forecasters predict up to 4 inches of rain through Wednesday, which officials said could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams and roadways in central and eastern parts of the state. Nearly all of the state is under a flash flood watch, except for counties along the western border.

Officials are tracking the eye of the storm, which has crossed into the southern region and is expected to hit Little Rock around 9 p.m. The storm is predicted to continue north before leaving the state early Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

Check back for further updates.