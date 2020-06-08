Happy birthday: The cosmic bounty that falls to you over the next 12 months involves a whole lot of love and all the building blocks for enduring and enriching relationships. You get more psychic, too. You'll think about people and then hear from them, happen on magical coincidences and have instinctive knowledge in new situations.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You know who your go-to people are for different needs. When new things come up today, it's the perfect excuse to enlarge your circle. Soon this network will serve others, too.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The particular kind of charisma you have today involves the way you move and the focus of your words. You get to the point, and people will skip ahead to join you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What costs more will be worth more. You'll sharpen your senses and knowledge so you end up with something that gives you back all that you've invested and then some.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You don't have to educate or advise today; rather, you're in a position to relate to and amuse others. You'll answer objections and give people what they're looking for.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There are times to stay true to the values of the people around you and society at large, and then there are times to be disruptive. The rebel in your soul needs a talking-to.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will ask your friends and colleagues for advice knowing full well that each opinion is but one point of information in a sea of other opinions. Your gut instinct is just as valid as anyone's.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The world inside a smartphone is low-risk and low-commitment with a return that is low-excitement. The real world requires high-level decision-making and courage and will bring commiserate returns.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): To outwardly express the version of yourself that most accurately reflects who you are on the inside and be accepted and celebrated for it too — that's heaven on earth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The people who are right for you in business, friendship and any kind of relationship, really, are the ones who will be as honest, present and reliable as you are. Accept no less.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The more requirements and qualifications you impose, the narrower your options will be. When you get stuck, let go of some of your rules and then see if that doesn't give you the wiggle room you need to break free.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have the goodwill to give your best even when you can't see an end to your efforts. That's the quality that gets you hired, promoted, befriended or even married in the weeks to come.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There is compelling charisma on offer at the intersection of humility and egomania. That's where the superstars live. Ego without humility, or humility without ego, won't sell tickets.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTIONS

Q: "Please tell me why my sister's cheating habits are such a big thing with me? My birthday is Oct. 22, 1963, and hers is March 2, 1968."

A: Your sister's behavior offends everything you value as a Libra — harmony, partnership, the golden rule and justice. And here's what really drives you mad; she seems to find love so easily, and then she squanders it away. You work at relationships while she's careless and takes more than her share.

On a deeper level, it gets even more interesting: I believe that her behavior haunts you because you are afraid the same tendencies lie in you. With the moon in pleasure-seeking Sagittarius and Venus and Mars in secretive Scorpio, you're afraid that if given the same opportunities for thrilling, elicit adventure, you would go for it. This time next month, July 5 to be exact, something you've worked hard to create finally comes to fruition. You simply won't have time to worry about your sister's habits. Bless your little Pisces sibling and send her on her way.

CAPRICORN MOON IN A DIGITAL ERA

In a digital era, there are many fiendishly complicated areas of life, humanly understood by but a select few. Contrastingly, our relationship to nature is instinctive, simple and thrilling. The Capricorn moon encourages us to get grounded in earthy tasks, and a lunar conjunction to Jupiter sprinkles luck into the wild mix.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Geminis are trendsetters, intellectuals and air sign futurists, a principle embodied in the lifework of Frank Lloyd Wright. Among the world's most prominent architects, Wright believed that humanity should be at the center of building design. Born under the Virgo moon of perfectionism and details, Wright's legacy of mastery lives on in more than 800 buildings around the world.

