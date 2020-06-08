Majestic Makes Music Again: Fort Smith venue to reopen June 25

The Majestic in Fort Smith announced this morning the venue will reopen June 25 with its newly enclosed venue, fully equipped with air conditioning.

Singer/songwriter Charley Crockett will be The Majestic's first post-covid concert on June 25, with Peacemaker Festival alum William Clark Green returning to Fort Smith for a June 26 performance. Tickets to both shows are available now.

The Majestic follows the recent reopening of another Fort Smith music venue, TempleLive, which hosted what is presumed to be the nation's first post-covid indoor concert on May 18.

Like TempleLive, The Majestic will operate at partial capacity and will implement increased safety, sanitizing and social distancing measures for upcoming shows in accordance with Arkansas Department of Health Restrictions.

For more information on The Majestic's upcoming shows and concert-going restrictions, visit their website at majesticfortsmith.com.