Police: Motorcyclist killed in Little Rock crash on I-30

FILE - An Interstate 30 sign is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick)
An Arkansas man was killed riding his motorcycle Sunday morning in Little Rock, according to a report.
Brent Dale Davis, 58, of Austin was riding a 2004 Honda VTX motorcycle west on Interstate 30 around 9:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.
He was negotiating a curve onto I-630 when he lost control of the bike, striking a sign support and guard rail, the report states.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.
