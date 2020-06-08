Police: Motorcyclist killed in Little Rock crash on I-30

An Arkansas man was killed riding his motorcycle Sunday morning in Little Rock, according to a report.

Brent Dale Davis, 58, of Austin was riding a 2004 Honda VTX motorcycle west on Interstate 30 around 9:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

He was negotiating a curve onto I-630 when he lost control of the bike, striking a sign support and guard rail, the report states.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.