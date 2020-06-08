North Little Rock police shoot one man; another shot in May dies

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police shot and wounded a man on Saturday night after a report of a disturbance shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the Rose City Police Substation located at 4609 E. Broadway, according to a news release from the Police Department sent early Sunday morning.

Also, the department reported that a man who was shot by officers on May 28 died on June 1.

The Saturday night encounter with the man resulted in officers firing their weapons, the release said.

The man was hit and officers provided medical attention before an ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

Officers have been placed on administrative leave, per departmental policy, according to the release.

Sgt. Amy Cooper, a spokeswoman for the department, did not immediately respond to questions on Sunday about the man's condition and whether the individual was armed.

In the news release, the department did not identify the officers involved nor the man who was shot.

In the May 28 shooting, the suspect, 35-year-old Ruben Smith III, was shot during an incident at 4615 E. Broadway where witnesses said he was firing a handgun in the parking lot next door to the Police Department's Rose City substation, according to police.

Police said Smith jumped into a bystander's vehicle, where he refused to drop the gun and pointed it at officers.

An officer fired at Smith, wounding him.

The Police Department reported the following day that Smith was in critical condition at the hospital.