North Little Rock police ID man shot by officers

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police on Monday identified the man whom officers shot and wounded in the parking lot of the department's Rose City substation located at 4609 E. Broadway St. on Saturday night.

In a news release, the department identified the man as 47-year-old Danny Hughey of Bay.

Hughey was hospitalized after the shooting and remains in critical but stable condition, the news release said.

Officers had responded to the parking lot in reference to a disturbance just before 10:30 p.m., according to police.

Sgt. Amy Cooper, a North Little Rock police spokeswoman, could not immediately provide more details when asked on Sunday if Hughey was armed when police shot him.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave under departmental policy.