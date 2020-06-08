North Little Rock police investigate homicide after man dies of shooting injuries

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after a man shot Tuesday died Saturday of his injuries.
Police responded Tuesday to the 1500 block of West 20th Street after reports of shots fired, according to a news release.
They learned the victim was being taken in a private vehicle to the hospital, and spoke there with the victim, 32-year-old Raymond Gary III.
Officers were notified Monday that Gary died of complications from his injuries.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
