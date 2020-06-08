Off the Wire

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2006, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell (87) catches a pass for a 62-yard touchdown ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Reynaldo Hill in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. Caldwell, the former University of Florida and NFL receiver, was fatally shot Saturday, June 6, 2020, in his hometown. Caldwell's mother, Deborah, did not return phone messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday, but confirmed her son's death to the Tampa Bay Times. (AP Photo/John Russell, File)

FOOTBALL

Former Florida star fatally shot

Former Florida and NFL receiver Reche Caldwell was fatally shot Saturday night in Tampa, Fla. Caldwell's mother, Deborah, did not return phone messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday, but confirmed her son's death to the Tampa Bay Times. She said police told her they believe her son was ambushed outside his home in a possible robbery attempt. The New England Patriots and Washington Redskins -- two of Caldwell's stops in the NFL -- and his alma mater were among those to tweet condolences to his family, along with former Florida Coach Steve Spurrier and former Gators quarterback Rex Grossman. The 41-year-old Caldwell was not named in a police report on the incident per Florida law, but the report said, early in the investigation, the shooting "does not appear to be a random act." Caldwell was drafted by San Diego in the second round in 2002. He had 152 catches for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in six NFL seasons -- four with the Chargers and one each with New England and Washington.