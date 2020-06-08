100 years ago

June 8, 1920

m More than 50 men, led by James A. Pitcock, lieutenant of detectives, yesterday scoured the woods west of Little Rock in search of Charles Willis, alleged slayer of Patrolman Erber, who was shot and killed Sunday night while attempting to arrest Willis. Many of the man hunters remained in the woods last night in hope of locating Willis before daybreak. It is expected that he will return to his shanty near the Enterprise Lumber company's mill, a half-mile west of the pumping station on the river.

50 years ago

June 8, 1970

MENA – A fair sample of the Arkansas and Oklahoma political hierarchies, Forest Service officials, about 2,000 constituents and a vivacious Mrs. Luci Johnson Nugent, daughter of former president Lyndon B. Johnson, joined together Sunday in a happy ceremony to officially open the Talimena Scenic Drive. The dedication was held under a blazing sun at the state line, 20 miles west of the Drive's Mena terminus and 40 miles east of Talihina on the Oklahoma end of this spectacular route that crosses the saddles of three of the higher Ouachita Mountains.

25 years ago

June 8, 1995

FAYETTEVILLE --Leonard McCandless has jumped out of a plane 1,443 times in his life, and he doesn't plan to quit now. At 56, the retired glass cutter from Fayetteville Glass said of his hobby, "It is something I just want to do. You cannot tell anybody how it feels to be falling through the air. "If you had to compare it to anything, it would be like standing up in a convertible at 120 miles per hour, yet you don't have the falling sensation in the convertible," McCandless said.

10 years ago

June 8, 2010

PINE BLUFF -- Carrying signs saying Hazel Street "ain't broke," residents came to the Pine Bluff City Council meeting Monday to express dissatisfaction over an alderman's proposal to rename Hazel Street after the late Martin Luther King Jr. At least six people, blacks and whites, spoke out against the proposal, which was removed from the City Council agenda by its sponsor, Alderman Glen Brown, shortly before Monday evening's meeting at City Hall. It is unknown when it will come back up. "I hope we'll let Hazel Street remain Hazel Street," said Ed Olmstead of Shelter Insurance on Hazel Street.