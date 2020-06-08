Conway Notebook

Police say city's

protests peaceful

Nightly protests in Conway in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis were mostly peaceful, according to the Conway Police Department.

The protesters began gathering May 31 at the corner of Harkrider and Oak streets and continued through the week with crowds of about 300 people.

Mayor Bart Castleberry issued an executive order early in the week implementing a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Wednesday, the crowd started chanting, "Take a knee," to the law enforcement officers at the scene and Officer Deon Clay knelt down, said LaTresha Woodruff, public information officer with the Conway Police Department.

"The other officers followed. The officers did this in solidarity with the protesters," Woodruff said. "They wanted to show them that they understand their pain, they know racism exists and they wanted to be part of the solution. They also wanted to demonstrate that they were there to protect and serve."

The Police Department has received numerous calls of support as well as meals and baked goods delivered to the station.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday, the department said it had received an "overwhelming response" from citizens asking about the department's policies and training.

"We think this is an amazing thing when the citizens ask questions and want to be involved," the post said, then followed up with explanations of the department's training requirements and use-of-force policies.

PBS programs

address protests

Arkansas PBS, the state's education television network, began Friday with special programming to address race relations and protests in the state, starting off with its flagship public affairs program, Arkansas Week.

Arkansas PBS also is producing a special public affairs program centered around race, racism and the protests happening across the nation; the program premieres Thursday. Viewers are encouraged to submit comments and questions for the discussion by Tuesday, at [email protected]

Families and educators looking for resources to talk to children and help them learn about race, racism, protesting, civil rights, black history and historical individuals, bias, news, current events and more can access free content from Arkansas PBS LearningMedia at myarkansaspbs.pbslearningmedia.org.

Performance hall

sets season lineup

The University of Central Arkansas' Reynolds Performance Hall announced last week its 2020-21 season of shows, artists and speakers.

The season will kick off Sept. 29 with award-winning journalist and former National Public Radio host Michele Norris and continues with Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Home Free and a trip overseas with Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey with the Conway Symphony Orchestra, along with many other events throughout the year.

The performance venue will feature 23 shows from the Broadway, Pops and Night Out series; two distinguished speakers and one family show as well as six Main State EdUCAtion shows and three public benefit performances.

"The season has a diverse array of incredible performing artists and speakers. We are offering high-caliber musicians such as multi-award-winning gospel musician Cece Winans and bluegrass artist extraordinaire Chris Thile," said Amanda Horton, director of Reynolds Performance Hall. "The theatrical productions such as An Officer and a Gentleman, South Pacific, and Lucy Loves Desi will fill our theatre with dramatics and humor. Your eyes will be in for a visual treat with captivating performances by STOMP, Ballet Folklorico de Mexico, Cirque Mechanics and ."

New subscription packages will be available beginning July 1. Individual tickets can be purchased online beginning Aug> 3 at uca.edu/reynolds.

The covid-19 pandemic will be closely monitored and plans and protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of the patrons, Horton said. All mandated regulations for large venues and institutions of higher education will be followed and decisions will be made on a show-by-show basis.