Questions surround best girls track stars

Who should be considered Northwest Arkansas' premier girls high school distance runner -- Maggie Montoya or Lainey Quandt?

The answer probably depends on the person who tries to answer the question. Both runners have the credentials, the state championships and the records to support her side of the argument.

"They were two completely different runners," Fayetteville track coach Drew Yoakum said. "I enjoyed watching both of them. Both of them were great runners, and they were great for the state of Arkansas."

Montoya was a dominant runner when she competed for Rogers in 2011-13 and later went on to run at Baylor. She swept the Class 7A state titles in the 800-, 1,600- and the 3,200-meter runs for three straight years.

She has the overall state record in the 1,600 with her time of 4 minutes, 57.57 seconds, which she ran during the 2013 Meet of Champs at Lake Hamilton. She also set the 7A-West (now the 6A-West) records in the 1,600 (4:56.28) and the 3,200 (11:03.75) when she ran in the 2013 conference meet at Van Buren.

"There's a lot of reasons I think she is," Rogers girls track coach Becky Efurd said. "For one, Maggie was a good runner from the 200 up to a 5K. Not only was she a good distance runner, but she could also run a 400. If I could throw her on a 4x400 relay, I would.

"She ran the 1,600 in 4:53, and it didn't get documented because it was in Dallas her junior year. That's one of the fastest miles I've ever seen run. She may not have run the best state meets in Arkansas, but she's beaten everybody else's time, hands down, in other meets. And Maggie was always consistent."

Quandt, currently a member of the Arkansas women's track team, was just as effective when she competed for Bentonville from 2017-19. She swept the girls 800 and 1,600 state titles all three years, and she set the Class 6A state records in the 800 (2:12.88) and the 1,600 (4:59.58) during last year's meet at Lake Hamilton.

She didn't run the 3,200 during state meets her first two years, but did so last year and won the state title. However, she competed in the 4x800 relay and helped the Lady Tigers win state titles in that event all three years, and Bentonville set the 6A state record with a time of 9:41.74 last year.

"Both runners are really good," Bentonville coach Randy Ramaker said. "It's an interesting question because you have to base your answers on statistics or base it on the person. There's a case for both of them. Without question, those two are at the top of the list. There's also Grayce Hemsfield from Elkins, who didn't run well at high school but lit it up in college.

"I know Lainey is a very talented runner, and she has a huge range. Every time we're out there, whether it's cross country or track, we're in the hunt for a state championship because of her. She's a vital part of that, and that puts a lot of pressure on a kid. The state meet last year, for her it was phenomenal."

Sensational Stumbaugh

There are no such qualms on which girl reigns supreme in the state when it comes to the sprints or hurdles. There is Payton Stumbaugh, followed by everybody else.

The Springdale Har-Ber standout, who later ran at Arkansas and now pursues a professional track career, rewrote two state records in a matter of minutes during the 2014 Class 7A state meet at Cabot.

"It was just a pleasure to take part in that," said Brett Unger, who coached Stumbaugh at Har-Ber. "She would go to meets and break the records that existed. We could have been more strategic and let her pick particular events, but we never did it.

"She's a raw talent, but what was overlooked was how hard she worked and how serious she was in every aspect -- the way she ate and nutrition to workouts to her sleep. She had a professional mindset in a high school athlete's body."

The meet's running finals were moved up an hour because of an incoming thunderstorm, but that didn't bother Stumbaugh. She won the 100 hurdles in 13.92 seconds to break the Class 7A meet record of 14.44 set in 1997 by Dee Brown of Little Rock Hall and the overall record of 14.30 set by Tiffany Gunn of Little Rock McClellan in 2001, then minutes later claimed the 100 in 11.93 seconds and broke the meet record of 11.94 set by Stephanie Adams of Fort Smith Southside 30 years earlier.

What makes her feats more incredible was she competed in the long jump between those two running events and finished second. She then went on to win the 200 (24.63) and the 300 hurdles (43.43) that day and tied for second in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) to account for 55 of her team's 133 points in the meet.

"She was usually the busiest person on the track," Unger said. "Payton was going to do whatever it took to win. Some might sit out of certain events to do better in another or break a record, but that wasn't the case with Payton. She always wanted to put her in six events, then do them and try to score as many points as possible.

"To do what she did that day in such a short amount of time was pretty remarkable."

Stumbaugh also owns what is now the 6A-West records in the 200 (24.49), as well as the 100 hurdles (14.25) and the 300 hurdles (43.56). All of those marks were set in 2014 when the conference meet was held at Har-Ber.

Jumbled jumpers

The 2012 Class 7A state meet, which was held at Whitey Smith Stadium in Rogers, provided quite a stage in the battle for Northwest Arkansas' best girls triple jumper.

Bentonville senior Brittani Reagan recorded a leap of 39 feet during the preliminary round and broke the previous state mark of 38-11 set by Fayetteville's Sydney Conley the year before. Conley, however, responded by going 39 feet on her final attempt to force a tie for the best mark.

The winner would be decided by a tie-breaker -- their next-longest attempt.

Conley, who originally committed to Alabama before changing her mind and going to Kansas, briefly had the lead because she had gone 38-7 on her next-to-last attempt. Reagan -- now an assistant coach at Bentonville West after a successful career at Missouri Southern -- had one jump left and went 38-7.25 to claim the victory.

"I look back at that meet as one of my favorite track memories of all time," Reagan said. "It was such a nerve-wracking, exciting day it's hard to even put into words all the emotions I felt. I know my adrenalin definitely took over with us going back and forth pretty much every jump.

"At the very end, neither of us even knew who had won because our best jump was a tie, and I couldn't remember if my second best was better than her second best. We both were pretty much hovering over the officials waiting for them to tally it up and tell us who won. When they told me I won by one-fourth of an inch my heart just dropped I was overcome with excitement."

Conley, meanwhile, can stake her claim as the area's best long jumper, where she went 19-11 during the 2012 7A-West meet and set the conference record.

Meanwhile, the high jump brings up another interesting situation as Kirstie Hesseltine of Har-Ber owns the Class 7A state record when she cleared 5-10 during the 2010 state meet. Bentonville junior Sydney Billington, however, broke the state indoor record three times on the same day when she cleared 5-8, 5-9.25 and 5-10 but never did get a chance to jump outdoors this spring.

Throws and vaults

The shot put shares the same situation that the high jump experiences, where the person with the state's best throw doesn't have a state record.

Heather Lakey of Rogers threw the shot 45-10 in 1997 to own what is currently the 6A-West Conference record. Her performance, however, isn't recognized as a record because the Arkansas Activities Association states records can only be set during state meets or the Meet of Champs.

The overall shot put record belongs to Gentry's Chastery Faumatu, who also set the Class 4A state meet with her toss of 44-2.5 during the 2018 state meet.

Faumatu isn't the only person to represent the smaller classifications. Cassidy Mooneyhan of Pea Ridge staked her claim as Northwest Arkansas' best girls pole vaulter when she cleared 12-7 and broke the Class 4A state record as a junior last year.

Mooneyhan, who signed a national letter of intent with South Dakota in November, cleared a personal-best 12-11.75 during the Arkansas High School Invitational in January at the Randal Tyson Track Center.