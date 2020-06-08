READ TO ME: The day all the streets quit work

TITLE: Runaway Signs

BY: Joan Holub, illustrated by Alison Farrell (Nancy Paulsen Books, Tuesday) ages 4 to 7, 32 pages, $17.99 hardcover, $10.99 ebook.

STORY: The stick figures on the school crossing sign listen as excited children gab about all the fun they will have during summer vacation. All year long, these figures have helped the children safely cross the street, and now they're headed merrily away without so much as a thanks or even a goodbye to the signs.

Neglected, unappreciated, the stick people are discontented. How come they never get a vacation?

Since no one cares about them, no one would notice if they were missing, and so they decide to run away. And they do. They drop their little books, jump down from their yellow polygon and away they go. They pass other sorts of signs as they run giddily along, and it doesn't take much urging for those signs to leave their posts and join what soon becomes a herd of icons, traffic cones and animated words on polygons with arms and legs and eyes and mouths.

The little hikers at the hiker crossing sign go for a hike. The P in Parking decides it now stands for Play. The handicap icon does wheelies and the Railroad Crossing sign sprouts feet. Only the Caution sign stays at its post. Because it would, wouldn't it?

They wind up at the Adventureland theme park where they have a multifarious terrific time, until from high atop a Ferris wheel, they look out and observe chaos has replaced them back in town. A diverse community of humans can't find its way around, can't figure out where to dig holes and can't share the street safely.

Will the once dutiful signs rush back to their posts and restore order?

Alison Farrell's lighthearted illustrations are full of small gags and Joan Holub's text lends itself delightfully to goofy voices. Runaway Signs sounds charming and it is, but it's not without an unstated but nonetheless obvious moral: Hardworking people like to be acknowledged.

Read to Me is a weekly review of short books.

Style on 06/08/2020