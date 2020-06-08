Slamming Trump, Powell backs Biden Fox apologizes for chart tied to deaths

Slamming Trump,

Powell backs Biden

Bloomberg News

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell criticized President Donald Trump for threatening to use active-duty U.S. troops against protesters, saying it shows he has "drifted away" from the U.S. Constitution.

In a CNN interview, Powell aimed a broad critique at Trump's approach to the military, a foreign policy he said was causing "disdain" abroad and a president he portrayed as trying to amass excessive power. Powell, who served under Republican President George W. Bush, said he'll vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the general election.

"We have a Constitution and we have to follow the Constitution and the president has drifted away from it," Powell said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

Trump responded on Twitter, mocking Powell's intention to vote for his likely Democratic opponent and calling the retired four-star general "a real stiff" who got the U.S. into wars after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S.

The president followed up by calling Powell, 83, a four-star general, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and former national security adviser "highly overrated" in running through his policy achievements.

Trump's threat to use troops against protesters has drawn high-profile criticism from several former military leaders, including former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Powell said Trump needs to understand the Constitution and the restraints on him. He urged members of the Congress to step up, and said he's "proud" of his former military colleagues who spoke out against Trump.

Powell said he's "very close" to Biden on social and political issues and would speak out for him during the election campaign.

He portrayed the protests as signs of a broader public dissatisfaction with Trump, racism and wealth and education gaps.

Fox apologizes for

chart tied to deaths

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Fox News apologized Saturday for how it displayed a chart correlating the stock market's performance with the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd, Martin Luther King Jr. and Michael Brown.

The graphic that aired Friday to illustrate market reactions to historic periods of civil unrest "should have never aired on television without full context. We apologize for the insensitivity of the image and take this issue seriously," the cable channel said in a statement.

The chart included on Special Report with Bret Baier illustrated gains made by the S&P 500 index after King's assassination in 1968; the Ferguson, Mo., police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014, and the May 25 death of Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. It also measured the financial yardstick against the 1991 acquittal of Los Angeles police officers in the beating of Rodney King.

It was shown as part of a segment with Fox News and Fox Business reporter Susan Li focusing on the market rally that followed an unexpectedly lower number of jobless claims.

Other business publications and TV channels in recent days have compared the market's performance to current and historic social upheaval, but with significant background and explanation.

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., tweeted that the graphic makes it clear that Fox News "does not care about black lives," while Michael Steele, former Republican National Committee chairman and an MSNBC political analyst, posted, "This is how they mourn the loss of black men at FoxNews -- by how much the stock market goes up."

Later Saturday, on Fox's America's News HQ telecast, anchor and senior correspondent Eric Shawn said the graphic should not have been used.

"Last night, Fox News Channel aired an infographic attempting to show the stock market on occasion gained ground in the midst of turmoil, civil unrest and even tragedy," Shawn said. "In trying to make that point, the program Special Report failed to explain the context of the times we are living in and should not have used that graphic."