Super Quiz: State mottos

Alaska: North to the _
Florida: In God We _
Indiana: The _ of America
New Hampshire: Live Free or _
Iowa: Our Liberties We Prize and Our Rights We Will _
Nebraska: Equality Before the _
Wyoming: Equal _
Delaware: Liberty and _
Georgia: Wisdom, Justice and _
ANSWERS:
Future
Trust
Crossroads
Die
Maintain
Law
Rights
Independence
Moderation
