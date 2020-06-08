Sections
Super Quiz: State mottos

by Tonya Lee | Today at 1:45 a.m.

  1. Alaska: North to the _

  2. Florida: In God We _

  3. Indiana: The _ of America

  4. New Hampshire: Live Free or _

  5. Iowa: Our Liberties We Prize and Our Rights We Will _

  6. Nebraska: Equality Before the _

  7. Wyoming: Equal _

  8. Delaware: Liberty and _

  9. Georgia: Wisdom, Justice and _

ANSWERS:

  1. Future

  2. Trust

  3. Crossroads

  4. Die

  5. Maintain

  6. Law

  7. Rights

  8. Independence

  9. Moderation

