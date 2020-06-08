Three new mystery plants for the week

Some of the plants that I use for the mystery plant challenge are from pictures I have taken, while others are sent to me from readers asking "what is this plant?" Sometimes you take one look at the picture and you know positively what it is, and sometimes you haven't a clue, and sometimes it could be one of several things. It is always easier if it is a blooming plant and you have leaves and flowers, but we often have to make the best educated guess we can. I doubt anyone can identify with 100% accuracy every plant that grows across our planet. Sometimes readers send me a picture of a rose or other flowering plant and want the variety name--that is definitely out of my expertise. I am enjoying the answers from gardeners on facebook, and I am finding some new common names for plants as well. It is equally frustrating for most of us with all the name changes with Latin names. But we can always learn and find some possible plants we want to try to grow in our own yards. Thanks for taking part in the mystery plant challenge. Here are your three plants for this week.

June 2

Cornus species, I think it is Cornus drummondii (Rough leaf dogwood). It is definitely a dogwood. When you hear dogwood, most gardeners think of the large white or pink blooms of the flowering dogwood – Cornus florida,

but there are more than 50 different species of dogwoods and 4 others are native to Arkansas. These other native dogwoods have small clusters of white blooms

and set berries in shades of white, purple or black and are small understory trees or large bushes.

June 4 – Abutilon or flowering maple

comes in several different varieties

with many new hybrids.

This member of the mallow family can be a perennial in central and southern Arkansas, it is usually not long-lived, so many gardeners treat it as an annual or overwinter it in a greenhouse.

The flowers hang down with bell shaped blooms in shades of red, orange,yellow, pink or white. Many of the blooms have dark veins which makes them even more attractive. Grow it in a large pot or hanging basket where you can look up into the blooms. It needs shade in the afternoons in Arkansas and even moisture.



June 6 – Lysimachia procumbens is also sometimes named Lysimachia congestiflora--commonly called Golden Globes

is a perennial groundcover for the shade. It blooms from late spring through mid-summer with bright yellow flowers. There are green leafed varieties and variegated forms.

Blooms best in light shade, or filtered sun. Can be used as a groundcover or in hanging baskets.