VA pathologist set to change manslaughter plea

FAYETTEVILLE -- The former veterans hospital pathologist charged with involuntary manslaughter in three patient deaths is expected to change his plea Thursday, court records show.

Robert Morris Levy, 53, missed the diagnosis with fatal results in three cases, according to his Aug. 16 indictment. Levy plead not guilty to the charges.

Notice that his scheduled Sept. 8 jury trial is canceled and that a change-of-plea hearing is set appeared on his case calendar Monday. The hearing is to take place by video conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Calls to the U.S. attorney's office, Levy's defense attorney nor the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks were immediately returned.

Levy worked while impaired, the federal indictment says. He also was indicted on 12 counts each of wire fraud and mail fraud and four counts of giving false statements in an effort to conceal his substance abuse.

Administrators at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks first confirmed Levy's alcohol abuse after he was reported intoxicated while assisting in an ultrasound-guided taking of a sample from a patient's liver on March 22, 2016, according to previous testimony at Levy's bond hearing Sept. 25.

A blood test at the time showed Levy's blood alcohol level at more than 0.39. Levy's role at the health care system was to examine test results of tissue samples to determine illnesses, if any.

"For a normal human being, a 0.396 would be comatose level," special agent Kris Raper of the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Veterans Affairs testified at the September hearing.

The medical center put Levy on leave and through substance abuse treatment after the 2016 test. The center later put him back to work, but required him to provide random blood and urine samples for testing.

Levy then bought a potent, dangerous drug to get intoxicated by a method that wouldn't show up in blood or urine tests, the indictment says. The fraud counts stem from the purchases of the drug with the intent to keep his job while evading the testing. Investigators found Levy bought the drug 12 times online starting June 30, 2017.

The drug Levy used is called "2m-2b," the indictment says. The chemical is so hard to detect the Arkansas Crime Laboratory in Little Rock had to order a new test kit to confirm the drug in a sample of Levy's blood, Raper testified. The agent said Levy's case was the first time the Crime Laboratory had tested for the drug.

He passed 42 blood or urine tests, an average of two a month, according to his indictment.

Levy's drug use was discovered March 1, 2018, after a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy saw him walking toward his car at the U.S. Post Office on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The deputy thought Levy was intoxicated and held him until a police officer arrived. The officer arrested Levy for driving while intoxicated because Levy drove to the post office and failed a field sobriety test.

The three breathalyzer tests Levy took immediately following his arrest reported an "interfering substance" each time, police records show. The DWI charge was later dismissed after Levy's blood and urine samples taken after the arrest came back clear.

The drug passes through the body so quickly it would require three tests a week to ensure the subject wasn't using the substance, according to hearing testimony. The lack of a reliable regular test method for 2m-2b was a factor in deciding against allowing bond, the judge said at the time.