Little Rock mayor, police chief announce department-review panelists, end of curfew

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks to reporters in Little Rock on Monday in this still taking from video provided by city officials.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced the names of a nine-member committee that will conduct an independent review of the Little Rock Police Department and highlighted several ongoing ongoing policy changes in the agency at a Monday morning news conference.

Scott called for the review of the department’s policies and practices May 18, after a slew of lawsuits against the city and Police Chief Keith Humphrey began to garner attention. The committee includes seven lawyers, a retired police officer and a sociologist. They are:

Bennie Bowers

Furonda Brasfield

Arkie Byrd

Paula Casey

John DiPippa

Tamika Edwards

Michelle Kaemmerling

Phillip Kaplan

Terry Trevino-Richard

Additionally, Humphrey said at the news conference that the department is at work on several policy changes that include working with Arkansas State Police to review all future officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths and adding a “duty to intervene” section to its use of force policy, meaning officers will be required to step in when they see wrongdoing by a fellow officer.

As planned, the city will also eliminate the 10 p.m. curfew that went into effect last week due to safety concerns related to the ongoing protests. Scott had cited concerns about large groups gathering during the coronavirus pandemic as well as intelligence he had received that there were outside agitators in the city.

Scott said he had asked Gov. Asa Hutchinson over the weekend to reduce state police presence in the city and return the Arkansas National Guard to their normal duties, and Hutchinson had agreed.

Since last weekend, groups have gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol and at other locations throughout the city to protest against the killing of a black Minneapolis man named George Floyd by a police officer and call for broader changes in the justice system.

Scott said Floyd’s death and the following protests have shone a spotlight on the need for police reform.

“Justice is a universal language,” he said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43nzFQGf8zM]