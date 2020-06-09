Sheriff's office: Arkansas judge arrested in break-in

Searcy County Judge Jim Harness was arrested after forcing his way into his estranged wife’s residence, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

At about 11 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office received a call from Josie Harness of Marshall, who stated that Jimmy Dale “Jim” Harness had forced his way into her residence without permission, according to the release.

Sheriff’s deputies and Marshall Police Department officers responded and detained Jim Harness, 52, of Marshall, at the scene.

“During the initial investigation, law enforcement officers learned that the front door of the residence was ‘kicked or forced in’ and was inoperable as well as a window,” according to the release. “Once Mr. Harness was in the house, he began to harass Mrs. Harness and her guest. Mr. Harness also attempted to stop Mrs. Harness for calling for help by taking her cell phone.”

Jim Harness was arrested and transported to the Searcy County jail. He was released Monday with no bond being required.

Formal charges had yet to be filed as of Tuesday afternoon. Carol Crews, the prosecuting attorney for Arkansas’ 20th Judicial Circuit, said Circuit Judge H.G. Foster signed an order Tuesday to appoint a special prosecutor for the case.

Harness couldn’t be reached at his office Tuesday afternoon.

In Arkansas, the county judge is the chief executive officer of the county.

According to Searcy County Circuit Court records, Jim Harness filed for divorce on May 5 citing general indignities.

Josie Harness filed a counterclaim for divorce on Monday after petitioning for an order of protection on Saturday. The protection order was granted Monday and is in place until June 22.

In the petition, Josie Harness wrote that she called 911 from her Apple watch Friday night because Jim Harness had taken her cell phone from her.

“He grabbed my wrist and forced me to sit on the couch and talk about our marriage,” she wrote. “Jim kicked the door in so hard it cracked the side of the window next to the front door, and destroyed the door and the door jam. A picture fell off of the wall and part of the sheet rock is cracked next to the door.”