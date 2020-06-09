Democrats target police misconduct

WASHINGTON -- Democrats in Congress on Monday unveiled sweeping legislation aimed at combating excessive use of force and racial discrimination by police and making it easier to identify, track and prosecute misconduct, the most expansive federal intervention into law enforcement that lawmakers have proposed in recent memory.

Introduced as a direct response to the recent killings of unarmed black Americans as protests of police violence and racial discrimination continue across the country, the bill proposes significant changes to the rules that govern how police officers operate and how they can be held accountable for wrongdoing. It comes as tens of thousands of Americans have taken to the streets to call for a nationwide reckoning with systemic racial discrimination, particularly by law enforcement.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5u-pu82tyKk]

The legislation would curtail protections that shield police officers accused of misconduct from being prosecuted and impose a new set of restrictions on law enforcement officers to prevent them from using deadly force except as a last resort. It includes many measures that civil rights activists have been pushing for decades, which have met with strong opposition from police unions and law enforcement groups.

Its prospects are uncertain on Capitol Hill, where Republicans -- despite expressing anger at some recent episodes of police violence toward black Americans and endorsing calls for change -- have yet to indicate what steps, if any, they are willing to embrace. And elements of the measure have already drawn resistance from President Donald Trump, who has called for a military crackdown on the protests and offered unqualified praise of law enforcement, including encouraging rough police tactics in the past.

"The Justice in Policing Act establishes a bold, transformative vision of policing in America," said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus. "Never again should the world be subjected to witnessing what we saw on the streets in Minneapolis, the slow murder of an individual by a uniformed police officer."

The Democratic-led House, which plans to open hearings on the issue Wednesday with a hearing featuring Floyd's brother, is expected to pass the legislation swiftly. Trump and Republican lawmakers who control the Senate have yet to weigh in on the proposals, but Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, shot down one of the provisions Monday.

"He is looking at a number of proposals, but there are some nonstarters in there," McEnany told reporters. She singled out a measure to alter the legal doctrine known as qualified immunity, which shields police officers from being held legally liable for damages sought by citizens whose constitutional rights are found to have been violated.

Past attempts at a broad federal overhaul of police practices have failed to bring about lasting change. In 2014, responding to an outpouring of anger after a white police officer killed Michael Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old black man in Ferguson, Mo., Democratic lawmakers called for swift legislative action to address the issue of racial bias in policing. But with Republicans in charge of both chambers arguing the matter was one for state and local governments, little was achieved.

The legislation now proposed by House and Senate Democrats would amend the federal criminal code to make it easier to prosecute police officers for misconduct. Prosecutors now must prove that an officer "willfully" violated an individual's constitutional rights; the bill would lower that standard, to actions undertaken with "reckless disregard" for the individual's rights.

It would also create a national registry to track police misconduct and require law enforcement agencies to report data on the use of force.

The legislation closely aligns with changes proposed by former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, who last week called on Congress to ban police chokeholds and pledged that his administration would create a national police oversight commission and a new standard for use of force. Both measures are included in Democrats' legislation unveiled Monday, including one requiring law enforcement to use deadly force only as a last resort after employing a series of deescalation tactics.

Among other changes, the legislation would require all uniformed federal officers to wear body cameras and mandate that state and local agencies use federal funds to ensure their use. It would also condition some federal grants on the adoption of anti-discrimination training and practices.

The legislation would not defund or otherwise dismantle police departments, a call that many protesters and some of the most progressive Democrats in Congress have taken up in recent days, arguing that police brutality can end only if departments are taken apart and revamped.

That has not stopped Trump and some Republicans in Congress from falsely seeking to paint all Democrats as supporting the defunding movement and all proposals for change as extreme and dangerous.

The president spent much of Monday morning tweeting about "LAW &ORDER," including in a post in which he said that "now the Radical Left Democrats want to Defund and Abandon our Police."

In a bid to quash that narrative, Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Biden, put out a statement Monday saying that he "does not believe that police should be defunded."