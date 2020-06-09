Elected officials tour Tyson plant in Rogers

ROGERS -- Public officials and members of the press toured a Tyson Foods plant Tuesday morning shortly before it planned to test employees for covid-19.

The company has taken measures to help prevent the spread of covid-19 such as providing face masks and shields, installing barriers between workers, screening employees upon entry and staggering breaks to keep break rooms at half capacity, said Matt Evans, complex manager at the Chick'n Quick plant on West Olrich Street.

The plant employs 917 workers, according to Derek Burleson, spokesman for Tyson.

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse, Rep. Megan Godfrey (D-Springdale), Rep. Nicole Clowney (D-Fayetteville) and Stephanie Blevins with Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office were on the tour.

Tyson has said it will test all employees who work at its plants in Benton and Washington counties, both of which have seen a spike in covid-19 cases, particularly in the Latino community.

At least 68% of the active cases tied to the poultry industry in Arkansas are Latino or Hispanic, according to the report. There are 505 active covid-19 cases tied to the industry.

The Chick'n Quick plant had 20 covid-19 cases, with three recovered, as of Friday, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Tyson employees who test positive for covid-19 will receive at least 10 days of paid time off, regardless of whether they have symptoms, Evans said.