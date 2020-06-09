Frisco Festival Canceled

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Allison Gillespie, 3 and Ben Gillespie, 5, of Decatur (from left) watch model trains pass during a train show, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Rogers Historical Museum in Rogers. The Sugar Creek Model Railroad Club and Historical Society hosted a model train show during Frisco Fest at the Rogers Historical Museum. Festivities continued outside of the museum as passengers boarded the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad excursion train for a ride to Lowell and back.

It was 139 years ago that the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway rolled into Rogers and the community was incorporated.

For more than 30 of the most recent years, the annual fall Frisco Festival has recalled that history with food, music and, last year, an exhibit of model trains at the Rogers Historical Museum.

On Tuesday, the 2020 Frisco Festival was called off by Downtown Rogers, a division of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce.

"In the spirit of doing the right thing and with an abundance of caution around public health concerns for spread of the coronavirus, we have canceled this year's event," Shey Bland, executive director of Downtown Rogers, said in a news release. "We are exploring a variety of innovative and alternative fall programming ideas for downtown following state and local guidelines to ensure the safety of our community," she added.

The news release cited the "health and safety of the community and event vendors as the No. 1 priority in making the decision."

"Like so many things in our community and world, things change," said Ed McClure, whose law office is in downtown Rogers and who is also artistic director for Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory. "Losing Frisco Festival this year is epic historically. The festival has traditionally created a positive energy in our historic district that will be missed."