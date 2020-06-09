Helpful Hints/Opinion

DEAR HELOISE: With the economic recession, one of my friends got furloughed and another got laid off. What's the difference?

-- Amy in Pennsylvania

DEAR READER: A lay off is typically the end of the line. You've lost your job. Why? An economic recession; the company is not performing well; the company is eliminating positions or closing.

When furloughed, you're not working temporarily; many retail stores furloughed employees this spring. Your job is typically held for you until circumstances improve. But, due to possible restructuring, your particular job may not be there for you to return to when circumstances change.

Your friends should inquire about health insurance and other benefits. Most people will have some coverage after these events. With both circumstances, your friends should be entitled to unemployment insurance.

DEAR READERS: Make sure you have some emergency contacts set in your cellphone. In case someone needs to contact a friend or family member, the emergency contacts can be called without having to unlock your phone. This can save precious time.

DEAR HELOISE: Now that I'm working from home, I've found an easy, quick and cheap way to freshen up my home office area. A few easy-to-care-for houseplants, bright new light bulbs and even a large mirror on the wall transformed my boring office into an attractive space I love to work in.

Also, the simple addition of new hand towels in the bath revives it, too.

-- Martha in Georgia

DEAR READERS: You may know the term "media mail" as "book rate." This is an option you can choose when shipping printed materials through the post office. Request media mail when mailing books, magazines, film and sound recordings, printed music and printed educational reference charts, among other items.

Be sure to mark the package "media mail." The postal attendant will help you with pricing. Media mail is usually less expensive than first class postage, but it could take longer to arrive at its destination.

DEAR HELOISE: I used to follow the trend of matching my lipstick to my outfit. The new rules are more forgiving. I now wear a shade that flatters my skin tone, and I don't worry so much about everything matching.

-- Greta via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

[email protected]