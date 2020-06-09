Hogs start parade of power-conference offers

Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman is shown during a game against North Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Fayetteville. ( David Beach )

The University of Arkansas was the first school from the six power conferences to extend a scholarship offer to forward Will Tschetter on May 27.

"It was super cool to receive an offer from a very big coaching staff," Tschetter said. "I've had positive interactions every time I've talked to them."

Tschetter, 6-9, 225 pounds, of Stewartville, Minn., already had scholarship offers from Colorado State, Richmond, Toledo, Wyoming, James Madison, Appalachian State and others before the Razorbacks offered.

"Since then Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota and Virginia Tech have all offered," Tschetter said.

Coach Eric Musselman and assistant Clay Moser have hosted Tschetter several times for virtual tours of Arkansas.

The Hogs being his first high major offer is a plus for the program.

"Yeah, I think it was cool that they were kind of the first one to kind of see me in that position," Tschetter said.

Moser, who was born in Nebraska, moved to Minnesota at 5 years old and attended school there up to junior college. He still maintains a home in the state.

Tschetter said Moser has mentioned their Minnesota ties.

"Yeah, he definitely made that connection," Tschetter said. "He's from northern Minnesota, and I'm kind of in southern Minnesota. We've had talks about similarities with our home state."

He averaged a state-leading 33.6 points a game as a junior while also grabbing 10.8 rebounds. He shot 66% on two-pointers, 45% from beyond the three-point line and 82.5% from the free-throw line.

Stewartville Coach Adam Girtman said Tschetter has the gift of scoring.

"He scored over a thousand points last year," Girtman said. "As a coach, it's a good place. You really don't know where to put him because he's efficient and excels at all three levels."

Tschetter, who has a 3.99 grade-point average, is a three-sport athlete.

"The quarterback of the football team and throws the discus in track," Girtman said. "He's good in every sport, and academically he's a great kid to have and coach and a good leader for our team."

Tschetter said Arkansas' virtual tours have been informative.

"They took about 30 minutes each time to show me around campus, show me dorms, athletic training facilities, places that you would eat, and then they took time to go over style of play and how I would fit with them," Tschetter said. "The relationships and life after basketball, and how I would be able to benefit from that."

He's been impressed by Musselman and Moser.

"I think they're both great guys," Tschetter said. "They've done a really great job recruiting so far. We've developed pretty good relationships."

The NCAA announced a dead period March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and has since extended it several times with July 31 being the latest extension. Virtual tours have been the way for schools to showcase their program to prospects since the virus hit the nation.

Tschetter said most virtual tours are the same, but Arkansas stands out.

"I would say they kind of hit a little bit more, maybe spent a little bit more time than a few of the other schools," Tschetter said. "I would say they do a really good job of covering what they have to offer."

He's considering visiting schools once the dead period is lifted.

"Nothing is set in stone with any schools so far," he said.

