Hoosier to a Hog: Arkansas lands 73-game starter at Indiana

Former Indiana forward Justin Smith has announced his plans to transfer to the University of Arkansas.

Smith, 6-7, 230 pounds, was reportedly contacted by Illinois, Georgetown, Iowa State, Purdue, Maryland, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and others after announcing his intentions to leave Indiana.

He started all 32 games this past season and averaged 10.4 points a game, tying as the team's second-leading rebounder with 5.2 boards as a junior. He shot 49.2% from the field, 26.3% from beyond the three-point line and 67.3% from the free-throw line.

Smith, who was an Academic All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore, had 6 points and 8 rebounds in a 71-64 loss to Arkansas in December. He started 73 of 98 games in Bloomington.

He graduated from Indiana's Kelley School of Business in three years and will have immediate eligibility at Arkansas. Smith entered his name in the 2020 NBA Draft but withdrew.

ESPN rated Smith a 4-star prospect, the No. 22 small forward and No. 91 overall recruit in the nation in the 2017 class while he was a senior at Adlai E. Stevenson in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Basketball Channel analyst Van Coleman, who's in his 43rd year of scouting high school prospects on the national level, believes Smith is a major get for Musselman.

"Smith is a smart player with an excellent basketball IQ," Coleman said. "He gives the Razorbacks an immediate plug-in starter with athleticism, and an explosive above the rim forward who can finish in transition as well as rebound and defend both forward spots."

Smith becomes Arkansas' third graduate transfer commitment since the end of the season. The Hogs signed forward Vance Jackson from New Mexico and Northern Kentucky guard Jalen Tate in April.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium rates Smith the No. 11 immediately eligible transfer in the nation. He rates Tate the No. 13 best grad transfer, and Jackson No. 22.

Coach Eric Musselman is awaiting word from guard Isaiah Joe on whether he'll remain in the NBA Draft. The last day to withdraw originally was June 3, but it has been pushed back until 10 days after the NBA draft combine or Aug. 3, whichever comes first.

Should Joe withdraw his name, Arkansas would be one over the 13 scholarship limit.